What is Chabad?
Chabad is actually the most recent Jewish organization in Montana. Some of the older congregations, all Reform, include Beth Shalon in Bozeman; Har Shalom in Missoula; Beth Aaron in Billings; and Aitz Chaim in Great Falls.
Bruk and his family were profiled in a 2019 documentary, “The Rabbi Goes West.” It’s the story of a hasidic rabbi who goes west and “faces neo-Nazis on the right and reform Jews on the left ... he’s saving apostates one soul at a time ... bringing the non-observant back to the fold, which is one more step toward the Messianic Era.”
Governor proclaims
‘Education and Sharing Day’
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently proclaimed March 24 as “Education and Sharing Day,” in honor of the late Lubavitch Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, “who was a tireless advocate for both education and young people.”
... on Education and Sharing Day, we recognize that no matter who they are, where they come from, or what they look like, each child merits an education to unlock his/her greatest potential,” the proclamation states.