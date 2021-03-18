Montanans who have filed their 2020 Montana income tax returns can now check the status of their refunds online.
Montanans can simply visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov/refund to learn whether their return is still being processed, if there’s been a delay, or if their refund is on its way.
Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible. For all taxpayers, it could take as long as 90 days to receive a refund due to security measures to combat identity theft and fraud.
The department also reminds those who worked remotely in Montana during any part of 2020 that income earned while working in the state is taxable in Montana.
Any taxpayers who move after filing their return should keep their mailing address current with the department to avoid any delays in receiving their refund or correspondence from the department.
For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov.