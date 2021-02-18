Winning essay
Patriotism
Patriotism to many people is just saying the Pledge of Allegiance, waving a flag, and celebrating the 4th of July. Patriotism is more complicated than that. By some people’s definition, I am probably not the most patriotic person, but I love my country and show it by volunteering, helping fellow citizens, and being kind to those around me. Patriotism is diverse and has changed throughout the years. For example, in the 1700s patriotism was refusing to be ruled by a kind and so they fought for their cause, uniting as one. I think it is important to support your country especially in times of crisis. Patriotism for citizens of America is coming together supporting each other. Now people protest about the laws created by our founding fathers over 200 years ago. We need to come together now and help our great country in 2020. We do NOT want our country to fail as many others have. Don’t just say you’re patriotic, BE patriotic, volunteer in your local community, help someone in need, donate to a local charity. That is what it really means. I hope that we Americans will not collapse from these hard times. We will not fall but we will rise stronger than ever and become a greater nation and community from the shared struggles we have endured this year. I think that our communities can become stronger with patriotism. I am trying to be a better patriot to support my country well and faithfully. I hope we can all become better patriots, better citizens. We can all rise and defeat the challenges that lay before us while still being the best person that our country needs. Patriotism to me is just being supportive, helpful, kind, and being the best citizen you can be. That is what patriotism is to me and we can all be one.