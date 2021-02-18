Winning essay: Washington’s Warning
This past year has seen many revelations and obstacles, and with each comes the inevitable debate about what course of action yields the best results. As these debates heat up exponentially, participants have had no other choice than to take sides. Hostilities abound as lines are drawn in the sand. As we consider our brief history, one must consider the note of warning the father of our country left in his Farewell Address when discussing political parties, stating that the idea “serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”
As the Commander in Chief declined a third presidential term, he feared internal hostilities may tear down the newly formed country. Under his guidance and leadership, the United Stated had defied the odds in escaping Great Britain’s tyranny, yet a new threat grew quickly despite his warnings, as political parties began their formation only a handful of years after independence. Washington worried that the country may begin to split into factions, and in doing so, would reveal vulnerabilities in unseen, external threats. Despite his concerns, a two-party political system emerged, holding fast to this day.
Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, an election year, and multiple protests, the lines have never before been more clearly drawn in the United States. It appears that Washington’s fears have become an unpleasant reality. A great divide spans the differences between opinions and hate grows abundant. In such an environment, one must question: Is this the country the founders envisioned? Many would easily come to the conclusion that the answer is “no,” yet our reality is not so simplistic as that. Washington held great hope for the future of the country he endeavoured to form alongside his soldiers. In the span of two hundred forty-four years, the United States has emerged as a global superpower. This nation is envied for its freedoms and strength. Its people are empowered and liberated. Of course the founders dreamt of such a future for their young country. Yet the divide is still marked. Our forefathers killed and died for the slim chance that we would become what we are today, and all we seem to see is hatred for one another.
I am certain that, if our founders were here today, they would feel immense pride at seeing how far the fruits of their labors have been sown. Simultaneously, I would venture to guess that they’d also feel an immense sadness that the United States is decidedly distant from united. In order to firmly answer yes to the aforementioned question of the founders’ vision, the lines in the sand must be erased and this country’s citizens must see each other as brethren, not enemies, Our nation is powerful, yes, but when we operate as a unified front, our strength is immeasurable. It is past time we heed Washington’s warning and greet our neighbors as friends with clasped hands rather than barbed tongues.
Amiability must overpower animosity, lest the animosity overtake us. Let us bridge the divide and begin to mend our wounds. Let us become once more united.