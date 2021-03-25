For the second year in a row, Belgrade Senior Sober will produce signs to honor Belgrade High’s graduating seniors.
Yard signs featuring two different designs – one to be placed in a graduate’s yard and another to indicate support for the class of 2021 as a whole – are expected to be available by mid-April, said committee member Jennifer Simon-Becker. The price is $20 per sign.
Belgrade Senior Sober typically throws an activity-filled post-graduation party for the senior class, but that was not possible last year because of pandemic restrictions. Despite the ongoing COVID situation, the committee hopes to host a smaller celebratory event for the Class of 2021, though exactly what it might be is still being determined.
Whether or not that happens, the money raised through sign sales will be used to somehow honor graduates. As it did last year the committee intends to provided gifts for every graduate, and is currently is accepting donations of gift cards and prizes toward that end.
“They’ve had quite a year of challenges and changes where all the traditional ‘senior’ things have been altered or cancelled, and we want to recognize them for their accomplishment of graduating more than ever,” Simon-Becker said.
Yard signs can be purchased through Venmo @belgradeseniorsober or by mailing a check to:
Belgrade Senior Sober
90 W Madison, Ste. E-334
Belgrade, MT 59714
Those ordering by check are asked to also send an e-mail to belgradeseniorsober@gmail.com, specifying whether they want a “GRAD” or “SUPPORT” sign. Please include your name, phone number and e-mail so the committee can contact you when the signs are ready.
The committee is also asking for donations or GRAD signs for seniors who might not be able to afford one.
The signs are being produced at half price for the committee by Signs & Designs.