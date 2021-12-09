It’s snowing downtown.
Numerous complaints all year of drug activity at Bozeman’s Bar IX (ranging from drugged drinks to open drug dealing and use) resulted in an arrest Dec. 3 of Bozeman resident Cayden Walter Dudley, 24.
According to arrest documents, at 10 p.m. the Missouri River Drug Task Force sent in five undercover officers, all wearing body wires. They allege that Dudley sold $100 worth of cocaine to one officer, then 30 minutes later had an accomplice sell more cocaine to another officer. He made multiple trips to his car for more cocaine, he told the undercover officers, and eventually was arrested for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs. He wasn’t very happy with that and had to be “taken to ground” before he could be handcuffed. He was held on no bond.
Another patron, Joe Allen, 30, of Pascagoula, Miss., sold $100 of cocaine to one undercover officer, and then later sold more cocaine to the first officer and another one. When he eventually left the bar, he was arrested and taken to jail for the same charges as Dudley. Allen also had an outstanding warrant for another incident; that warrant was served.
Both suspects were arraigned Monday in Bozeman Justice Court – Allen on $40,000 bond and Dudley on $50,000 bond. Allen had previous legal run-ins in Mississippi, and Montana traffic violations. Dudley has a recorded criminal history out of Montana and Utah and a recorded traffic history out of Montana, Washington and Wyoming, according to Gallatin County Attorney Meghan Holtz.
“This weekend the Bozeman Police Department conducted an undercover operation at several locations in the downtown area and we did make two arrests out of the Bar IX bar for individuals selling dangerous drugs,” said Bozeman Police Department Captain Dana McNeil in an interview with KBZK TV.
Court documents say Bozeman police have received numerous tips and complaints regarding drug activity at the bar, but this was not an isolated operation targeting this specific location.
KBZK spoke to the owner of Bar IX, who did not want to go on camera. He said he was sick of having these criminals in his bar, and that his employees are cooperating with police and had nothing to do with the incidents. The bar owner was adamant that the bar had nothing to do with the arrests or the individuals.
This isn’t the first time Bar IX has been in the news for illegal activities within its doors.
In 2019 the state Department of Revenue ordered it closed for 10 days for numerous violations of state law. It was also assessed a $5,000 fine for breaking several state liquor laws, to wit, serving underage customers, employing a 16-year-old, and storing liquor in an unlicensed location.