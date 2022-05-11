ALANAH GRIFFITH, 47
OCCUPATION
Attorney. Partner at Griffith & Cummings, PC in Big Sky, Mont.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
The reason that I am running for HD 64 is to bring common sense and decency back to our government. Growing up in Four Corners, Mont., I saw first-hand that Montanans are proud of our ability to find common ground on difficult issues and to elect legislators that reach across the aisle to find working solutions for the challenges facing our communities. I will put those teachings and my experience as an attorney to use for my neighbors. I will focus on the issues facing all Montanans, like affordable housing, access to justice, healthcare and expanding access to our public lands.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
I have been practicing law for almost 20 years. Most of my practice is dedicated to representing homeowners’ associations. I help owners and associations with everything from redrafting their governing documents so that their rules actually address the needs of the community, working with government agencies on infrastructure projects, acting as a mediator between neighbors who may not see eye to eye on a subject, and when all else fails, going to court to argue on their behalf. My work also helps owners preserve their property values. Basically, I am like a legislator for my associations. This includes studying issues carefully to understand how proposed legislation will affect everyday Montanans. I look forward to using those same skills on behalf of my community in Helena.
Just as important, I was born and raised in HD 64. I was lucky enough to be able to move back to Bozeman after law school in 2002 and back to HD 64 in 2013. We are close to my parents who still live in our family home in Four Corners and are happy that we are raising our son here.
My parents instilled in me the importance of serving our community. My father, Gary Griffith, served as the Chair of the Monforton School Board for 30 years. My mother, Linda Griffith, was involved with Eagle Mount for more than 20 years, 10 of those as executive director.
Like my parents, I also have served our community in a variety of ways, both through my work and my volunteerism. I previously taught debate at Monforton School, and I am currently the coach of the Mock Trial Team in Big Sky. I have served on the Board of Reach, Inc., a nonprofit focused on empowering adults with developmental disabilities to attain their individual goals and aspirations. I currently serve on the board of Morningstar Learning Center and am the secretary/treasurer of the State Bar of Montana. I have volunteered for groups like Eagle Mount and the Gallatin Legal Assistance Clinic. If elected, I will use this experience of consensus building and problem solving to represent my neighbors in HD 64.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
I have been knocking on doors in HD 64 over the last four months. The one common theme that I hear is, “how will I or my children continue to be able to afford to live in Gallatin County?” Affordability, including housing, health care and transportation, are all important issues that must be addressed. There are also area specific issues. For example, many people in Gallatin Gateway and in the Gallatin Canyon are rightly concerned about the highway. Those concerns include speeds, increased traffic and vehicular/wildlife accidents. In Four Corners, people are concerned with the development, water and sewer issues and ensuring that Monforton School keeps up with the growth. In Big Sky, people are worried about the lack of a secondary access road, fire danger and water issues with the Gallatin River. In West Yellowstone, people want expanded access to health services but are concerned that will come at a steep price. I will keep all of these issues in mind when approaching legislation in Helena.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
I have two focuses, one is what can I get done right away? The other is how to effect long term change? In this political climate, to effect change any Democratic legislator will need to win the trust of their colleagues across the aisle and to become known as a person whose opinions carry weight. I plan to do that through being myself, an educated, honest, kind and patient person who is willing to listen to all sides before making a decision and one who frequently thinks outside of the box. I plan to represent HD 64 based on facts, not fear, and to find ways to solve our problems by attempting to find win/win solutions for the issues I have discussed above.
One example is the issue with wildlife/vehicular accidents. Looking at past legislation, wildlife corridors over or under the highway have been proposed. However, there were questions regarding whether the cost for the project was justified and whether elk and other wildlife would use the improvements. Luckily, Wyoming just released a study based on its own over/underpass project. It showed that not only did the wildlife use the improvements, keeping the herds intact and growing, it reduced vehicular/wildlife incidents, at a great cost saving to the people of Wyoming. I hope to use that study to implement a Montana wildlife improvements project.
WHAT ELSE IS IMPORTANT FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
Montana has one of the most lauded state constitutions in the United States. It gives all Montanans expansive rights including the right to privacy, right to dignity and a right to a clean and healthful environment, to name a few. The Republicans are two seats away from being able to call a new constitutional convention, where a new constitutional committee can entirely rewrite our document to remove these protections. In my opinion, protecting our Montana Constitution is one of the most important reasons that members of HD 64 should consider voting for me. I will do my utmost to protect the rule and law and our constitution.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am a childhood cancer survivor and one of the first participants of Eagle Mount’s Big Sky Kids cancer camp. It is how my mother and I became involved with the wonderful nonprofit that she would lead as executive director.