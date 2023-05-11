EU Music Beyonce

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé's new world tour on Wednesday.

"Renaissance" is the superstar's first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history.

Recommended for you