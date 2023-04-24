 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing
terrain.

* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day,
but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given
recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating
on roadways through much of the night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.

To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.

&&
top story

Musical chairs: Digital upheavals, pandemic impacts have created big changes and a new world for artists and bands

  • Updated
  • Comments

The music world has seen monumental changes in recent years with the rise of technology and online music upending record label-centric business models and coronavirus pandemic shutdowns putting a dramatic stop to live concerts and festivals.

ShipRocked 2023

Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More performs on board the Carnival Magic during day one of the ShipRocked cruise on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s a brave new world for musicians and musical acts with the rise of home studios, self-produced records and increasing reliance on social media to build fan bases and followings.

Fifth Mile Cover.JPG

Folk singer Megan Brickwood has released a new EP "Fifth Mile."
Karla Bonoff

Karla Bonoff has been in the music business since the 1970s. She's still touring and is seeing plenty of changes within the industry.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener – Glendale, Ariz.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2022 Louder Than Life Music Festival - Day One

Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred