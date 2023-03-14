The demise of three U.S. banks with ties to the technology and cryptocurrency sectors over the course of five days this month sparked worries over a wider financial crisis and potential runs on other financial institutions.
The failures of tech-oriented Silicon Valley Bank (with $209 billion in assets) and crypto-heavy Signature Bank ($110.4 billion in assets) were the second and third largest in U.S. history behind only Washington Mutual’s $307 billion 2008 demise. Crypto-focused Silvergate Capital also announced it was shutting down March 8 before the SVB and Signature failed on March 10 and 12, respectively.
That sparked worries from venture capitalists and tech sector advocates that if the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. did not cover SVB and Signature accounts above the usual $250,000 threshold there would additional runs on regional and other banks.
The FDIC and U.S. Treasury Department on Sunday said they would cover businesses and wealthy accounts at the two banks paying for the financial relief with insurance fees paid by other financial institutions.
The Federal Reserve Bank is also offering $25 billion in assistance to struggling banks with President Joe Biden making pronouncements of support for the U.S. financial sector Sunday evening and then again Monday morning before jittery stock markets opened March 13.
“Every American should feel confident that their deposits will be there if and when they need them,” Biden said from the White House before Monday’s opening bell on Wall Street.
Community banks
At the local level, community banks see the situation as an opportunity to bolster their local customer ties and reassure existing customers of their local strength beyond all the stresses from Wall Street, Washington and Silicon Valley.
“There is not a run here,” said Scott Beatty, president and CEO of Shore United Bank on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The bank, which also serves the Annapolis area, has assets of XXX and deposits of XXX.
Beatty said Shore United actually gained $40 million in deposits in the days after the SVB and Signature failures.
“I know some of the money might have come from Signature,” said Beatty, referring to the New York-based bank that was seized by the FDIC and state regulators.
Beatty said the recent failures are outliers and does not see parallels to the financial and real estate crisis in 2007 and 2008.
“Signature and SVB are not your typical community banks. They both had their niches,” he said, referring to the crypto and technology focuses.
Beatty said the situation is an opportunity to strengthen local ties and customer bases. “We know our customers,” he said. “They’re mom and pop stores. We’re their bank of choice.”
In Wyoming, Justin XXX, president of XXX bank, said he was expecting calls from account holders and customers on Monday after the bank failures and dire warnings from venture capitalists and tech investors of runs on regional banks if large SVB accounts, many of them in the tech sector, were not made whole.
“We had zero questions,” XXX said in a March 14 interview. The bank has $50 million in assets.
He said XXX model is hyper local.
“Our shareholders and our customers know we are concentrated in and around Cheyenne. We take local deposits. We make local loans,” XXX said. “All our decisions are made locally.”
XXX said that results in same-day business and other loans and real estate deals completed in a week.
XXX said the situation is an opportunity for community banks to assure existing and new customers of their financial footing and fiduciary cultures.
For us, this is a kind of way to get out that small, local community banks are strong. This is really where your money should be if don’t want to worry about investment risk at the larger institutions,” XXX said.
One of the narratives after the SVB and Signature failures was that wealthy and business interests would move their money to the largest U.S. banks — such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America — if accounts of more than $250,000 were not covered by the FDIC.
More troubles ahead?
The financial realm may not be out of the potentially harrowing woods.
FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg foreshadowed the looming situation on March 6 just days before the failures.
“The current interest rate environment has had dramatic effects on the profitability and risk profile of banks’ funding and investment strategies. First, as a result of the higher interest rates, longer term maturity assets acquired by banks when interest rates were lower are now worth less than their face values,” Gruenberg told an industry conference. “The result is that most banks have some amount of unrealized losses on securities. The total of these unrealized losses, including securities that are available for sale or held to maturity, was about $620 billion at yearend 2022. Unrealized losses on securities have meaningfully reduced the reported equity capital of the banking industry.”
State banking groups also sought to reassure customers that 2023 was not going to be a repeat of 2008 — or 1929.
The banking system overall and Wyoming banks are safe, sound and resilient. This situation is truly idiosyncratic to SVB,” said Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association in a statement. “It grew rapidly in the span of 18 months from $50 billion to over $200 billion, which is unheard of. No Wyoming bank has grown like this. So, while Silicon Valley Bank had reached the large bank category, it achieved that status so quickly that the bank was not in the large bank asset size long enough for the regulators to push through all the requirements (like stress testing).”
XXX, president of the Montana Banking Association, also stressed hometown and home-state financial institutions are different breeds from the California and New York.
“Our banks are not leveraged into specialized risk areas like Silicon Valley Bank. Deposits are from people in the community and local companies. Loan portfolios are diverse serving a broad cross section of industries and businesses,” XXX said of the state’s 37 banks.
He said local banks now face a reality of higher FDIC insurance premiums and fees to pay for the SVB and Signature bailouts. That could impact their costs of loans and financing that could be also be passed onto customers.
There is still also dust to settle with SVB (and a potential buyer) and where businesses and high-income earners might move money and financial assets.
“There’s definitely money moving around,” XXX said.
First Third.. BANK COMMENTS
What happened and what's next
Beatty blames the government and its reactions to inflation for the setting up some of the banking stress.
“This is the government’s doing in my view,” said Beatty, pointing to recent interest rates hikes by the Fed to combat inflation as putting stress bank’s securities holdings.
The Fed was first blamed for not reacting to 40-year highs with inflation and now faces scrutiny for increasing rates resulting in banks taking investment losses.
Lawmakers and regulators also want answers about how SVB and Signature failed with Democrats eyeing increased regulations and bringing back some banking rules eased during the Trump administration.
“No one should be mistaken about what unfolded over the past few days in the U.S. banking system: These recent bank failures are the direct result of leaders in Washington weakening the financial rules,” Warren said in an opinion piece on the failures, referring to 2018 rollbacks of some Dodd-Frank financial regulations.
Biden also said he will push for increased regulations after the failures and Trump-era rollback. “I’m going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely that this kind of bank failure will happen again and to protect American jobs and small businesses,” Biden said.