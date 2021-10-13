Quite simply, I was asked to. We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility and be the "they" everyone says should be doing something positive in their community.
WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JOB?
I've been an active and involved Belgrade resident for two decades. I enjoy serving our community in many ways, including sitting on numerous parent-teacher associations, the school board, and the parks board. Someone else summed it up well – "The City Council would benefit from your breadth of interest and understanding of the community that isn't always represented first-hand, as well as your many interactions with folks all over Belgrade."
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE CITY?
Growth, communication, housing, and having our own identity (not "Bozeman-lite")
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
I want to be approachable and share my knowledge and experience with everyone. I hope to encourage newer residents to get involved in our community events and activities so they'll make new connections and see everything Belgrade has to offer.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I joined Gallatin Roller Derby at 43 and there aren't words to describe how much it has enriched my life. I love helping new skaters discover power they didn't realize they had and cherish the friendships I've made. You'll often see me out and about with wheels under my feet!
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.