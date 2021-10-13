OCCUPATION: Development for Montana Wilderness School
FAMILY: Spouse and two dogs
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I have the time, energy, and life experience to give back to my community and I wanted to do it in a local, non-partisan arena.
WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JOB?
I have experience in human resources, budgeting and fiscal management, fund-raising, program development, and mediation. Much of my past employment has included mentoring youth and helping programs organize and grow and/or address crises. I have been on boards including in leadership positions. And in my current position, I am focused on funding opportunities for under-represented and under-resourced youth.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE CITY?
Safe, efficient transportation of all types—car, truck, bus, train, bicycle, and on foot. Continuing to provide homeownership opportunities for young families across all socioeconomic levels. Encouraging more business growth, especially for small, local businesses. Building infrastructure and services at a pace that meets demand.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
To help Belgrade continue to grow in a thoughtful and sustainable way, respecting its past and the many families who have been here for generations while encouraging new families to call this community home.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am terrible at remembering sports data but pretty good at anything related to leisure, so when Trivial Pursuit opponents picked my final question, they always chose Sports & Leisure. For some reason, it was almost always a leisure question. Score!
