OCCUPATION
Deputy county attorney
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
For over seven years, I have served the citizens of Gallatin County as a deputy county attorney. I am a proven prosecutor and want to continue to represent crime victims. I also have fresh ideas to effectively move the office into the future, protect the public by aggressively prosecuting violent and sexual crime, and reducing recidivism by implementing new programs to rehabilitate those in the criminal justice system due to addiction and mental health issues.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATOINS AND EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
I have been a deputy county attorney for over seven years. During that time, I put in the effort to work up through the ranks, first prosecuting misdemeanors in the Justice Court, then moving on to felonies. I have prosecuted all types of cases, ranging from DUI to sexual assault to homicides. I have been in the courtroom advocating for crime victims routinely over the last seven years. Courtroom advocacy experience is a qualification that the next county attorney must have. For the last four years, I have been the county attorney’s office representative on the Sexual Assault Response Team. In that role, I have coordinated with medical personnel, victim advocates, and law enforcement to ensure that survivors of sexual assault are treated fairly in the criminal justice system. Over the last four years, I have prosecuted the lion’s share of the sexual assault, rape, child pornography, and incest cases in Gallatin County. I have also served on the Gallatin County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and the Montana Organized Retail Crime Alliance, which works to combat theft from local merchants. For the last seven years I have put in the work to gain the relevant experience to lead the county attorney’s office.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES THE NEXT COUNTY ATTORNEY WILL FACE?
The county attorney prosecutes crime in Gallatin County and acts as civil legal counsel to the county commission and various county boards. On the criminal side, the county will continue to face increases in violent and sexual crime as the county continues to grow. Criminal conduct is often motivated by addiction and mental health issues. The county attorney will have to address violent and sexual crime, drug addiction, and mental health issues in the criminal justice system. On the civil side, the county attorney will have to advise the county commission and other boards with accurate legal advice to inform those policy makers so they can make informed decisions.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
I will continue to protect the public by aggressively prosecuting violent and sexual crimes as I have done for the last seven years. I will continue the programs that are currently working, such as the drug treatment court that helps combat addiction. I will also strive to start a mental health treatment court to ensure accountability while providing resources and support to those in the criminal justice system because of mental health issues. Finally, I will start a diversion program for low-level drug and property offenders. The diversion program will quickly divert drug offenders to treatment with the incentive of keeping a clean criminal record upon successful completion of treatment. The program will also incentivize low-level property crime offenders to quickly pay restitution to victims. Property crime victims will receive restitution early in the case instead of waiting a year or more to receive restitution. On the civil side, my goal is to represent the citizens of Gallatin County by providing accurate legal advice to inform the policy makers, but to not insert the county attorney’s office into the policy decisions.
WHAT ELSE YOU WOULD LIKE VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
The county attorney must be able to represent the state in the courtroom in criminal cases. Experience in the courtroom is paramount. The county attorney’s office is woefully understaffed, having last increased its staffing levels in 2005. The county has grown by over 40,000 people since then and the office’s felony case load has more than doubled. The office cannot afford to have a county attorney that will only be a manager, but not carry any weight. Experience is crucial and I have the experience to effectively lead the office and represent the citizens of Gallatin County.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
My parents named me Bjorn after the tennis player Bjorn Borg, though I opted to play baseball in high school instead of tennis.