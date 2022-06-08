The Bozeman Symphony presents John Williams: 90th Birthday Bonanza, an entire concert dedicated to one of the greatest film composers of all time. Hear your Bozeman Symphony perform themes from timeless film classics such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Hook, and more. This concert is perfect for all ages to celebrate John Williams’ 90th birthday and his most memorable scores.
“I want to make the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra a household name in our community, and part of doing that is looking outside the classical music repertoire,” says Norman Huynh, music director. “Music from films is something everyone will recognize, and who better to present than an entire concert of John Williams’ instantly recognizable scores?”
American Composer John Williams’ works have brought cinema to life for seven decades, making him one of the most prolific, and critically acclaimed film composers in history. The Bozeman Symphony encourages all to attend this exciting performance highlighting orchestra in film.
After nearly selling out the Saturday and Sunday performances in January, the Symphony added a performance on Friday, June 26, so everyone can experience this unforgettable concert.
The Bozeman Symphony looks forward to welcoming local rising star Cade Fiddaman for a violin solo during the epic Theme from Schindler’s List. Fiddaman is a sophomore at Montana State University with a double-major in music and mechanical engineering. He has competed and won in local, regional, and state music competitions, including the Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Performance Competition and the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestras 2021 Young Artists Competition.
In addition to Fiddaman, the Bozeman Symphony’s principal trumpet Sarah Stoneback will be featured during Williams’ With Malice Towards None from the 2012 historical drama Lincoln, and principal clarinet Wendy Bickford will be featured during Viktor’s Tale from the 2004 film, The Terminal.
Performances will be held in person on Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, at 2:30 p.m., at the Willson Auditorium, 404 W. Main St., downtown Bozeman. These performances would not be possible without strong community support and sponsorship. The Symphony wishes to thank David Ross and Risi for their season sponsorship, and David and Kippy Sands for supporting this performance.
Individual tickets are available for purchase online at bozemansymphony.org or by phone at (406) 585-9774.