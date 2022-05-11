BRUCE GRUBBS, 72
OCCUPATION
Retired small business owner
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am running for office because I believe that we have many issues to address in our state. I believe my experience in our community, as a small business owner and as a legislator for two terms (2017, 2019), highlight my abilities as a problem solver and as someone who cares about my fellow Montanans and can contribute to making our state a better place for all Montanans.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
As a former small business owner, I understand the struggles that businesses face during times like these providing jobs and services to our community. I have been a member of the Bozeman and Belgrade chambers of commerce and continue to have conversations with businesses about the challenges.
I served on the Bozeman School Board and learned to listen to stakeholders as part of resolving tough issues. Because of my experience I was able to help resolve the migration on liquor licenses from Belgrade to Bozeman through legislation that passed in 2017.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
The biggest issues that need to be addressed for our community and our state are restoring our workforce to fill the many open positions and the prohibitive cost of living here. Some of the contributing factors that cause this situation that need to be addressed are scarcity and prohibitive cost of childcare and the inflated cost of rent and housing.
We also need to continue making educational options available that can result in high paying local jobs such as career and technical education through certificates and community college degrees that do not result in large debt.
Another result of the increased cost of housing is the potential for significant increase in property taxes that especially affect retirees on fixed incomes. A comprehensive study and recommendations for tax reform would be a big step towards a solution.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
My goal if elected would be to collaborate with other legislators, constituents, and community leaders to address the problems I have listed, as well as related issues, to make progress for our community and state to enact solutions.
WHAT ELSE DO YOU FEEL IS IMPORTANT FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
I would hope that voters would consider my 40 years of active involvement in our community, including my service on non-profit boards such as the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, the Bozeman Schools Foundation, R.E.A.D.I. Workforce Development the Gallatin Empire Lions Club, and several others.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I have been a certified scuba diver for over 50 years.