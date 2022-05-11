OCCUPATION
Business Owner and co-founder of Hear It Clear
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
Real local issues are always overshadowed by national political rhetoric and go ignored. I want to really help people's lives and make this a better place.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
My inability to quit or accept defeat were acquired from my military service. I'm a local, and my experience solving problems for several organizations across the world makes me qualified.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
1. Montana’s “child welfare” system is not about children and does not promote their welfare. 2. Bureaucratic accountability. 3. Affordable living
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
To solve the issues I've mentioned; anything else is secondary.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
We need to stop electing people who are motivated by hyper-partisan rhetoric and focus on Montana. We are the last best place, but we won't be if don't deal with our local issues.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I have traveled completely around the world in one trip with almost no money.
