Britain Credit Suisse

A woman walks past the Credit Suisse bank headquarters in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Credit Suisse's shares soared 30% on Thursday after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank, bolstering confidence as fears about the banking system moved from the U.S. to Europe.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 Frank Augstein

Beleaguered European financial giant Credit Suisse said Thursday morning it is getting a $54 billion liquidity lifeline to steady its shaky financials as U.S. and other markets worry about recent bank failures turning to a more widespread contagion and financial crisis.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said Thursday it was borrowing $53.6 billion from the Swiss National Bank to “strengthen its liquidity.”

