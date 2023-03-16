A woman walks past the Credit Suisse bank headquarters in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Credit Suisse's shares soared 30% on Thursday after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank, bolstering confidence as fears about the banking system moved from the U.S. to Europe.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Beleaguered European financial giant Credit Suisse said Thursday morning it is getting a $54 billion liquidity lifeline to steady its shaky financials as U.S. and other markets worry about recent bank failures turning to a more widespread contagion and financial crisis.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said Thursday it was borrowing $53.6 billion from the Swiss National Bank to “strengthen its liquidity.”
“These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders. We thank the SNB and FINMA (the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) as we execute our strategic transformation,” CEO Ulrich Koerner said in a statement. “My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs.”
The move comes after Credit Suisse shares tumbled Wednesday aiding to stresses over potential wider banking crisis globally after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as well as the shutdown of Silvergate Capital’s bank.
Credit Suisse shares were up Thursday after the liquidity help.
The three U.S. banks were linked to the technology and cryptocurrency sectors. Their demises sparked worries — driven by venture capitalists and tech investors aligned with companies banking with SVB, in particular — of wider bank runs hitting regional banks if the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation didn’t extend deposit insurance beyond the usual $250,000 threshold.
The FDIC, Federal Reserve Bank and President Joe Biden extended deposit insurance to wealthy depositors and business accounts with more than $250,000 at SVB and Signature.
Still, there are worries about deposit outflows from regional banks, with a focus on First Republic, to ‘too big to fail’ institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup.
Interest rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to deal with 40-year highs with inflation after all the monetary and fiscal infusions of pandemic have stressed banks financials.
“The current interest rate environment has had dramatic effects on the profitability and risk profile of banks’ funding and investment strategies. First, as a result of the higher interest rates, longer term maturity assets acquired by banks when interest rates were lower are now worth less than their face values,” FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg told an industry group March 6 just before the failures. “The result is that most banks have some amount of unrealized losses on securities. The total of these unrealized losses, including securities that are av