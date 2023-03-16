Big U.S. banks — including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — are helping troubled First Republic Bank with $30 billion worth of deposits in hopes of averting a wider financial crisis after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Eleven big U.S. banks announced the money move Thursday to help First Republic, a regional bank focused on rich customers in wealthy enclaves such as Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, Florida, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Manhattan and Wellesley, Massachusetts.
The $30 billion in uninsured deposits aims to solidify San Francisco-based First Republic after it became a focal point of financial concerns after the failures of tech-focused SVB and crypto-oriented Signature. First Republic's stock shares have plummeted this week.
The move came hours after struggling European financial behemoth Credit Suisse secured a $54 billion liquidity lifeline from Swiss National Bank and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted on Capitol Hill that the banking system “remains sound.”
Other banks aiding First Republic include Citigroup, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, Truist, PNC Bank, Mellon New York and State Street.
Jim Herbert, founder and executive chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and president of First Republic Bank welcomed the backing.
“Their collective support strengthens our liquidity position, reflects the ongoing quality of our business, and is a vote of confidence for First Republic and the entire U.S. banking system. In addition, we want to share our sincerest thanks to our colleagues, clients, and communities for their continued and overwhelming support during this period," the banker said.
U.S. financial and central bank chieftains also backed the First Republic lifeline.
“Today, 11 banks announced $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank. This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system,” said Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu in a joint statement.
The failures of SVB and Signature along with the demise of crypto-focused Silvergate Capital sparked worries about Great Depression-style bank runs at regional and smaller banks if the FDIC did not cover deposits above the traditional $250,000 threshold.
That narrative was driven by technology investors and venture capitalists and resulted in the FDIC covering deposits for all SVB and Signature accounts.
President Joe Biden voiced support for that move and a $25 billion lifeline fund created by the Fed after failures on Monday morning before nervous stock markets opened.
Banks have been hit by the Fed’s interest rate hikes to combat inflation after all the monetary and fiscal spending of the coronavirus pandemic with higher rates reducing the values of their securities investments secured at lower rates.