First Republic Bank

A First Republic Bank is in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

 Ted Shaffrey

Big U.S. banks — including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — are helping troubled First Republic Bank with $30 billion worth of deposits in hopes of averting a wider financial crisis after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Eleven big U.S. banks announced the money move Thursday to help First Republic, a regional bank focused on rich customers in wealthy enclaves such as Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, Florida, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Manhattan and Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Tags

Recommended for you