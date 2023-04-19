More salvos are being fired in the burgeoning fights over gas stoves.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is leading GOP pushback against a proposed U.S. Department of Energy rule that would increase manufacturing standards for gas stoves.
The DOE rule creates new annual energy use standards and limits for gas and electric stoves and cooking tops.
Environmental groups — concerned about climate changes and emissions — support increased regulations, energy standards and potential restrictions on gas stoves.
“The full proposed rule, which includes updated standards for electric and gas residential stoves and ovens, would result in savings of up to $1.7 billion for U.S. households in our energy bills and avert about 22 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over 30 years of sales,” said Earthjustice in a statement on the Biden administration effort.
The Sierra Club, U.S. PIRG and other progressive environmental groups are also pushing against gas stoves citing emissions impacts on health and climate. San Francisco-based Earthjustice says 50% of the gas stoves on the U.S. market already meet that standard.
For Daines, who lives Belgrade, — and other GOP lawmakers — that equation is half empty and translates into the U.S. government potentially banning 50% of the gas stoves currently on the market.
“Consumers deserve choice. Consumers deserve the ability to decide what appliances are in their homes. We strongly urge you to reject this approach and work towards more reasonable, market-driven solutions that promote energy efficiency and protect the interests of the American people,” Daines and a dozen other Republicans senators said in an April 17 letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
“This means working with manufacturers and consumer groups to find energy efficiency standards that are reasonable, achievable and beneficial to Americans. Instead of imposing standards that effectively eliminate gas stovetops, we encourage the Department of Energy to focus on promoting technological innovation, investing in research and development and providing incentives for the voluntary adoption of more efficient appliances,” Daines and his GOP cohorts said.
Some progressive communities in California, Oregon as well as New York City have passed local ordinances restricting gas stoves in new construction. Proposals have also been put forward in Maryland, Vermont and Colorado. A number of Republican governors and state legislatures — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — have approved or are advocating for state bills to ban local prohibitions on gas stoves.
A federal appeals court in California has also put a stop to gas stove in Berkeley brought by the California Restaurant Association, ruling the restrictions are outside of local purviews.
“Cities and states are not equipped to regulate the energy use or energy efficiency of appliances that businesses and homeowners have chosen; energy policy and conservation is an issue with national scope and national security implications,” said Jot Condie, president of the California restaurant group, according to the Associated Press.
Backers of the bans are promising an appeal.
“As we face a climate and air quality crisis from coast to coast, it is vital that cities and states maintain all legal pathways to protect public health, cut climate emissions, and increase safety by addressing pollution from buildings, and we’ll continue to fight to ensure this authority is preserved,” said Matt Vespa, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, in statement to AP.
Research has found that gas stoves in California are leaking cancer-causing benzene, while another study determined that U.S. gas stoves are contributing to global warming by putting 2.6 million tons of methane in the air each year even when turned off, according to the wire service.