...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to
7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains,
Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will
freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below
freezing, leading to icy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
More celebrities and social media influencers are in hot water with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission over allegedly being paid endorsers of cryptocurrency businesses without disclosing those payments.
Actress Lindsey Lohan, social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul, adult film star Kendra Lust (real name Michele Mason) and rapper Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez) allegedly endorsed crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) “without disclosed their compensation,” according to the U.S regulatory agency.
Singer, songwriter Austin Malone, rapper Lil Yachty (Miles Parks McCollum), singer and danger Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith) and musical artist Akon (Aliuene Thame) were also named in the SEC allegations.
Those allegations coincide with SEC charges brought against crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun and other companies he owns over alleged unregistered crypto sale and fraudulently manipulating secondary financial markets.
“This case demonstrates again the high risk investors face when crypto asset securities are offered and sold without proper disclosure,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
In October, mega-star Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the SEC “for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion,” according to the U.S. agency.
Kardashian also promised not promote other crypto currencies for three years as part an agreement with the SEC.
In November, a civil lawsuit was filed related to the bankruptcy and failure of crypto firm FTX naming celebrities who endorsed the venture including Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Larry David, Shaquille O’Neal, Naomi Osaka, Trevor Lawrence and Shohei Ohtani.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces federal fraud charges related to the crypto company’s downfall.