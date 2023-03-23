More celebrities and social media influencers are in hot water with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission over allegedly being paid endorsers of cryptocurrency businesses without disclosing those payments.

Actress Lindsey Lohan, social media personality turned boxer Jake Paul, adult film star Kendra Lust (real name Michele Mason) and rapper Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez) allegedly endorsed crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) “without disclosed their compensation,” according to the U.S regulatory agency.

