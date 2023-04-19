An official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new Belgrade library and Community Center will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the construction site.

Last week’s Belgrade News pictured the abandoned and partially razed firehall. Within two days, that was reduced to a pile of rubble and construction equipment had already ripped out and destroyed numerous trees from the Lewis & Clark Park acreage that the library is taking over.

