An official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new Belgrade library and Community Center will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the construction site.
Last week’s Belgrade News pictured the abandoned and partially razed firehall. Within two days, that was reduced to a pile of rubble and construction equipment had already ripped out and destroyed numerous trees from the Lewis & Clark Park acreage that the library is taking over.
Martel Construction has the $16 million contract at 205 E. Main Street, the site of the former city firehall.
Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson, the city council, and city staff, architects and builders will be at the ceremony. “It’s an exciting time for Belgrade and we invite you to attend and celebrate with us,” said a press release from the city.
The new library is one component of a citywide “musical chairs” of its buildings. The Belgrade Police will be moving out of city hall, and taking over the former library building, gaining a stand-alone building. Additionally, the city gains a community center, a reality of the new library complex that was down-played until voters had OK’d the bond measure in November 2021.
Originally, the new library was to be two stories, but cost-cutting needs kept it to one story.
The community center will seat 200, making it the largest meeting hall in town, Library Director Gale Bacon said in an earlier interview. The library gets more than 8,000 visits a month, and the current building was built in 1989, and last remodeled in 2002, she added.
Belgrade’s first library was a log cabin, built during the Great Depression with residents’ donations of nickels and dimes. It sat on Main Street, on the piece of land now holding the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce building.