BOZEMAN – Montana State University has appointed Alison Harmon, its dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Development, as its interim vice president of research and economic development.
Harmon was appointed after Jason Carter, who currently holds the position, announced he would be leaving for Baylor University in August.
“Dr. Harmon is a superb scholar with an excellent understanding of how to support and champion faculty and students in their research. I know she will shine in her new role,” said Waded Cruzado, MSU president.
Harmon has been at MSU since 2004 when she came from The Pennsylvania State University, where she had developed considerable expertise in ecological farming and forestry, as well as in sustainable food systems.
In 2015, she was named interim dean of the MSU College of Education, Health and Human Development and was named permanent dean in 2017.
As dean, Harmon has overseen three research and outreach centers in the college: the Science and Math Resource Center, which hosts the annual Montana Science Olympiad; the Center for Bilingual and Multicultural Education; and the Center for Research on Rural Education.
Since becoming dean, Harmon has worked hard to build training and support for faculty to pursue research. Under her leadership, the college has more than doubled, and some years tripled, the number of faculty pursuing grants for research.
“With training and support, our faculty can make enormous strides in research, creating new knowledge and art while giving students amazing hands-on learning opportunities at the bright edges of their fields of interest,” Harmon said. “I’m looking forward to working across the university to support all our faculty and students in expanding the impact and visibility of their scholarship.”
Since her arrival at MSU, Harmon has collaborated with faculty in the MSU College of Agriculture, as well as stakeholders statewide, to create the Sustainable Food and Bioenergy Systems degree program. The program is unique in its farm-to-fork scope and has won national recognition for its interdisciplinary excellence. The cornerstone of the program is MSU’s Towne’s Harvest Garden, a student-initiated farm and community-supported agriculture project.
Harmon was also instrumental in the development of MSU’s dietetic internship program, which is the first of its kind in Montana. The program is also the first in the nation to emphasize sustainable food systems for improving rural health. She also helped develop MSU’s Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts program, with an emphasis on farm-to-table, food enterprise, and rural hospitality business.
In 2018, Harmon helped launch the university’s Learning is for Everyone (LIFE) Scholars Program, which provides a college experience for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.