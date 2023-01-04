Kristi Gee, the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, will be leaving the local business group Jan. 13 to work for Prospera Business Network as their small business development center regional director.

"Prospera is also a membership organization," Gee explained. "They help businesses find a way to do business. Help new businesses with education classes. People come to them just trying to noodle a problem out." Gee said she'll still be working from the Bozeman area.

