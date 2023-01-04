Kristi Gee, the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, will be leaving the local business group Jan. 13 to work for Prospera Business Network as their small business development center regional director.
"Prospera is also a membership organization," Gee explained. "They help businesses find a way to do business. Help new businesses with education classes. People come to them just trying to noodle a problem out." Gee said she'll still be working from the Bozeman area.
Gee has been with the chamber for eight years, starting as a part-time employee in 2014. In January 2018 she replaced Debe Youngberg as the Belgrade Chamber CEO. The chamber's board of directors named current chamber employee Hannah Crum as interim CEO.
Of what is Gee most proud?
"We've built solid relationships with our members, tailored to our members' needs," she said. "I'm really proud of the organization. We have a 96 percent annual retention rate, and that is huge in the Chamber world. A few years ago we dedicated Hannah as a membership person. And it's paid off."
Last fall, the chamber partnered with the Belgrade School District with its BOSS program ("Business Offering Support to Schools").
Belgrade schools were having problems hiring enough substitute teachers, and chamber members volunteered to step in as substitute teachers..
"Our businesses will send employees to be substitutes," Gee said. "They've defined a couple of times in the school year they need help, such as teacher training days.
"When schools have to shut down because they don't have enough teachers, it affects the business community," Gee said. "We want to make sure the whole support system doesn't fall apart. It's important for the community to know that local businesses want to help."
What's new on the horizon for the Belgrade Chamber?
"The Fall Festival. With the building gone (the old fire hall), the Fall Festival in going to have to change somehow." (As the city builds a new library, it will raze the old fire station on Main Street, where a lot of the Fall Festival activities were headquartered.)
The physical changes on Main Street "will mean the Fall Festival will be entirely different in 2023," she continued. "Obviously we'll have to change the venue. Can we still do the BBQ? We've got people already working on that.
"And, I hope I can still be a part of that event in some way. I truly cherished my time here," Gee said.