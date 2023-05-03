U.S. consumers are projected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
That will be $4 billion more than last year’s record spending on the holiday — $31.7 billion, according to the retail industry group and Prosper Insight Analytics. The national survey found 84% of U.S. adults plan celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
Inflation has eased from last year but the latest Consumer Price Index still shows U.S. prices are up 5% from a year ago impacting Mother’s Day expenditures.
Jewelry prices are up 8.6% while greeting cards and stationary are up 10.4%. Restaurant food prices are up 8.8% while grocery prices are still hitting consumers. Supermarket prices are up 8.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to NRF, “consumers plan to spend $274.02 per person, the highest in the history of the survey and up from the previous record high of $245.76 in 2022. The top spenders are those ages 35-44, who are expected to spend an average of $382.26 on Mother’s Day.”
Seventy four percent of Americans will buy and give flowers and greeting cards while another 60% will go out to brunch or dinner celebrate moms.
Americans will spend $5.6 billion on those outings as well as $7.8 billion on jewelry and $4 billion on electronics for mom.