U.S. consumers are projected to spend a record $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

That will be $4 billion more than last year’s record spending on the holiday — $31.7 billion, according to the retail industry group and Prosper Insight Analytics. The national survey found 84% of U.S. adults plan celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

Tags

Recommended for you