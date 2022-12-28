Oil Prices

FILE - Gas pumps are shown at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

 Michael Probst

U.S. drivers spent $1,454 more on gas in 2022 than they did for all of 2020, according to new analysis by GasBuddy.com (which tracks fuel prices).

The Dallas-based energy research firm said in a year-end analysis and forecast that American households will spend $2,748 on gasoline in 2022 up from $1,977 in 2021 and $1,294 in 2020 during early depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you