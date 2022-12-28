FILE - Gas pumps are shown at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Drivers in the U.S. and Europe are getting a break from the record-high pump prices they endured over the summer. But that price tag is still difficult for many customers who have been enduring relentless inflation and were used to lower prices. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
U.S. drivers spent $1,454 more on gas in 2022 than they did for all of 2020, according to new analysis by GasBuddy.com (which tracks fuel prices).
The Dallas-based energy research firm said in a year-end analysis and forecast that American households will spend $2,748 on gasoline in 2022 up from $1,977 in 2021 and $1,294 in 2020 during early depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
That translates into a more than 112% price jump in fuel expenditures from 2020 and a 39% increase from 2021, according to GasBuddy.
The current year saw U.S. gas and diesel prices hit record highs in 2022. That includes record highs of $4.98 per gallon in Montana, $5.55 per gallon in Oregon, $4.90 in Wyoming and $6.44 in California, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
Diesel prices surpassed $7 per gallon in California, $5.90 in Montana and $6.54 in New York, according to AAA.
The run-up in prices happened with the U.S. and other countries dealing with post-pandemic inflation (after governments and central banks across the world bolster their economies during COVID with mammoth spending and cash infusions). U.S. and European sanctions against Russia, including bans in energy exports from Moscow, after the February invasion of Ukraine also propelled prices.
Americans will spend $528 billion on gasoline this year, according to GasBuddy.
The U.S. has dipped into strategic oil reserves to help ease prices.
Gas prices currently average $3.13 per gallon nationally, according to AAA figures Dec. 28. That is down from a record $5.02 per gallon set in June.
In Montana, gas prices currently average $2.99 statewide, $3.02 in Gallatin County and $2.85 in the Great Falls area, according to AAA. Those are down from record prices in the early summer that saw gas approach $5 per gallon and diesel near $6 per gallon.
Diesel prices average $4.68 per gallon nationally down from a record $5.82 per gallon also set in June, according to AAA.
Analysts at GasBuddy expect gasoline prices to ease some in 2023 with a projected average prices of $3.49 per gallon nationally. Still, prices could again hit $7 per gallon in California this summer if refineries faces disruptions or challenges with mandated speciality fuel blends.
GasBuddy expects U.S. consumers to spend $470.8 billion on fuel in 2023 or $2,471 per household.
“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”
Nationally, GasBuddy expects gasoline prices to peak in June at $4.19 per gallon and diesel prices will average $4.12 per gallon in 2023.
“2022 will go down as one of the most nauseating years to budget for fuel expenses, and perhaps one of the most depressing, having watched the national average hit the $5 per gallon mark, with diesel prices soaring to nearly $6,” De Haan said. “However, with prices starting to moderate as imbalances are worked through, Americans are going to start to feel that gas prices are no longer as much of a thorn in their side in 2023.”
GasBuddy analysts do not expect U.S. refinery capacity to increase next year but point to new and expanded refineries slated in Mexico, Nigeria, Asia and the Middle East.