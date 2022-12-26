...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 1000 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Lowland flooding may occur with water crossing some
localized smaller roads. Water may be on small bridges and around
railroad bridge footing at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 451 PM MST, water levels remain elevated along the
Gallatin River at Logan due to effects from ice jams. The
river level is forecast to remain around 9 feet for the next
several days. This may result in minor flooding at times.
- Ice jams and resulting flooding impacts are unpredictable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
A bicyclist rides a fat bike at Montrose Beach as frigid weather continues in the Chicago area, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Chicago. The U.S. economy is growing slower in some states including Illinois, Montana, South Dakota and Wisconsin than others such as Texas, Oregon and Wyoming. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Montana's economic growth is lagging the national average, according to third quarter GDP numbers.
The U.S. economy grew by 3.2% in the third quarter — after negative growth during the first half of 2022.
But a number of states are seeing flat or negative economic growth as inflation, though moderating, and high interest rates impact consumer and business spending. That includes Montana which saw 1.5% GDP growth in the third quarter.
Energy and mining helped propel growth in Alaska, Texas, Wyoming and other states with the highest GDP gains in the third quarter versus a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis numbers released Dec. 23.
Alaska (8.7%), Texas (8.5%), Oklahoma (5.5%), Wyoming (5.3%) and North Dakota (5.2%) posted the strongest economic growth numbers in the third quarter, according to BEA.
The need for materials for electric batteries for cars and other products is helping propel mining growth in some states.
But a number of states posted negative or flat economic gains during 3Q 2022 as higher interest rates impact business and consumer financing and as well as real estate and construction.
Mississippi (-0.7%), Indiana (-0.5%) and South Dakota (0.5%) posted negative growth.
Nineteen states and the District of Columbia saw third quarter GDP of less than 2% including Montana (1.5%), Wisconsin (0.6%), Ohio (1.2%), Michigan (1.7%), Iowa (0.3%), Maryland (1.8%) and Nebraska (1.2%), according to the U.S. economic agency.
The U.S. economy (including consumers and small businesses) continue to navigate high (though slightly moderating) inflation and Federal Reserve Bank interest rate hike to curtail prices, wage growth and economic activity.
In growth regions and more populous states, economic growth levels were mixed with some states outpacing the national GDP number and other states lagging that 3.2%, according to BEA.
Oregon (4.1%), Washington (3.5%), California (3.8%), Florida (3.8%), Tennessee (3.9%) and Idaho (3.3%) outpaced the national average while New York (2.5%), Minnesota (2.2%) and Illinois (2.2%) saw slower gains.