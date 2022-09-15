The Valley’s beloved steakhouse, Sir Scott’s Oasis, has been sold to The Local American Saloon, a bar on Belgrade’s Main Street.
The Belgrade News has been chasing down this rumor since the Potato Festival in August, but Tuesday owner Scott Westphal said he had just signed all the final paperwork, including transferring the liquor and gaming licenses.
Westphal admitted he and his wife Marie had sold the steakhouse and were officially retired, but he said he was “too tired and emotionally exhausted to give us any further details.”
He did admit, though, that he’d been told it would continue to be a steakhouse, an expansion of what he’s already doing in Belgrade.
We’ve also heard the opposite, that it’s adios to a steakhouse, and the Local will morph the Oasis into a Manhattan version of the Belgrade bar.
Calls to the Local for comment were not returned by deadline.
The Oasis’ website states it is “permanently closed.”
On Sept. 8 the Westphals used the Oasis Facebook page to announce their retirement, but not the sale.
“Saying good-bye is never easy. It has been an honor and a privelige to have served the Gallatin Valley and the surrounding area for 42 years,” the post read. “Our hearts are full of gratitude for our customers, our employees and our family. We will miss all of you ...”
The Oasis Facebook page logged 8,046 people checking in.
When the Belgrade News covered the Oasis’ 40th anniversary in July 2020, Scott said he hadn’t had a day off in 40 years. With COVID temporarily closing down Montana restaurants, the Westphals used the time to extensively renovate the kitchen, bathrooms and decor.
They opened the Oasis in Belgrade in January 1980, and moved it to its location in Manhattan six months later.
He had started out working for the steakhouse’s original owners, Larry and Noreen Restevedt, since he was 16, and “I was not aware how difficult or hard it could be.”
He has a total of 48 years at the Oasis, Westphal said.
Westphal said they worked long hours — 19-hour days for the first 19 years — and turning Sir Scotts’ Oasis into a nationally recognized steakhouse was a team effort. His father was a glazier in Bozeman and responsible for the “Early American Glass Crate” decorating theme by providing all the interior wood from salvaged glass crates.
Scott’s mother was the Oasis bookkeeper for 30 years. And Marie’s parents were the first dining room customers, and gave some early year loans to keep the business afloat.
“The first couple years were tough,” Marie remembered.
The Westphals told the Belgrade News that they had a couple of lucky breaks, too, when the national Beef Industry Council featured Manhattan, Montana in an ad campaign that played on the Manhattan (Mont.) to Manhattan (N.Y.) theme. That put Manhattan and the Oasis on the map.
Sir Scott’s wasn’t mentioned in the ad, but when tourists from all over the country flocked to Manhattan, the Oasis stood out as the only sit-down restaurant in a town that is about five blocks long.
“We literally went from $400,000 gross sales to over $1 million in a year,” said Westphal. “The second year it doubled again.”
And their staff expanded from 12 to 25 to 40 employees. More than 60 percent of the current staff had been at the Oasis at least 20 years, and 10 percent for 30 years.
Another PR boom came when Ted Turner and Jane Fonda dropped by, without a reservation, and couldn’t get a table. The rumor -— not true, Scott said — was that he’d thrown them out of the restaurant due to Fonda’s anti-war activities during the Vietnam conflict.
He repeatedly told people that that hadn’t happened, but they believed it anyway because they wanted to, he said. Vets from all over the country flocked to the Oasis.
“People traveled far and wide and we easily received over a million letters, cards and phone calls over a period of 10 years,” Scott said.
A few years ago they flirted with selling, and that transaction fell through. And then COVID made it a bad time to market a restaurant.