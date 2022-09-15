Westphals

Marie and Scott Westphal stand inside their popular restaurant in Manhattan in 2020.

 Diana Setterberg/File Photo

The Valley’s beloved steakhouse, Sir Scott’s Oasis, has been sold to The Local American Saloon, a bar on Belgrade’s Main Street.

The Belgrade News has been chasing down this rumor since the Potato Festival in August, but Tuesday owner Scott Westphal said he had just signed all the final paperwork, including transferring the liquor and gaming licenses.

Tags

Recommended for you