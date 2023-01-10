Ryan Parker

A new Biden administration rule looks to extend federal water rules and regulations to smaller streams and waterways. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

Republican lawmakers as well as business, real estate and agriculture interests are upset with President Joe Biden’s attempt to revive an Obama administration plan to extend federal water regulations to smaller streams, creeks and other bodies of water.

Biden’s “waters fo the United States” (WOTUS) rule resuscitates an Obama-era rule nixed by the Trump administration which sought to narrow the scope of Clean Water rules and regulations by extending federal oversight to smaller bodies of waters — including some seasonal creeks and washes.

