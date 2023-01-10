Republican lawmakers as well as business, real estate and agriculture interests are upset with President Joe Biden’s attempt to revive an Obama administration plan to extend federal water regulations to smaller streams, creeks and other bodies of water.
Biden’s “waters fo the United States” (WOTUS) rule resuscitates an Obama-era rule nixed by the Trump administration which sought to narrow the scope of Clean Water rules and regulations by extending federal oversight to smaller bodies of waters — including some seasonal creeks and washes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps Engineers announced the new WOTUS rule Dec. 30. The new rule could bring impact real estate developers, home builders, farmers, manufacturers and industrial operations impact smaller bodies of water.
The Biden effort has support from environmental and conservation groups but faces resistance from GOP lawmakers as well as business, real estate and farming interests.
“This is a step in the wrong direction from the Biden administration and it infringes on the rights of Montana farmers, ranchers and landowners,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. “This overreaching rule threatens Montana ag and natural resources and is unacceptable. I will continue to vigorously fight to protect Montanans from out-of-touch rules handed down from D.C. bureaucrats.”
Daines worries the Biden efforts brings back former President Barack Obama’s efforts to extend the 1970 Clean Water Act to smaller bodies of water include that could hamstring businesses and impact private property rights.
Other Republicans representing rural districts are also skeptical.
“Rural America doesn’t need yet another rule giving the federal government more power over farming and private property. The federal government shouldn’t have jurisdiction to regulate puddles, ditches, seasonal creeks or culverts. All this rule does it make it more difficult to grow food or build anything,” said U.S. Rep. LaMalfa, a Republican representing far northern California near the Oregon border. “That seems to be the whole point – to make every-day Americans ask permission from their government for basic tasks like cleaning a ditch, repairing a road, or building something on your own property. I will be leading an effort to stop yet another ridiculous rule.”
LaMalfa worries the new rule could penalize and “harass” farmers over plowing their fields and crop rotations. The California lawmaker noted Obama’s WOTUS rule faced court challenges. There will also be legal challenges to the new Biden rule and the Supreme Court could look at other cases related to federal authority over waterways as well as clean water protocols.
The National Association of Home Builders, American Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business interests have also voiced concerns and in some instances opposition to expanded clean water regulations.
The Biden administration and environmental groups say the new rule is needed to better protect waterways — large and small — and to safeguard water quality from pollution and hazardous runoffs.
“When Congress passed the Clean Water Act 50 years ago, it recognized that protecting our waters is essential to ensuring healthy communities and a thriving economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “Following extensive stakeholder engagement, and building on what we’ve learned from previous rules, EPA is working to deliver a durable definition of WOTUS that safeguards our nation’s waters, strengthens economic opportunity, and protects people’s health while providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners.”
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael L. Connor said the WOTUS effort will provide clarity on federal water rules.
Environmental groups support the expansion arguing it will help insure water quality and protections.
“This rule tracks the familiar framework that the agencies have applied for decades to protect our Nation’s waters,” said Stuart Gillespie, senior attorney with San Francisco-based Earthjustice. “The agencies grounded their approach in the scientific record, which underscores that many waters are connected and thus must be protected to safeguard downstream communities and the environment. The rule also resoundingly rejects the Trump-era approach, which unlawfully and unscientifically rolled back Clean Water Act longstanding protections.”
The Sierra Club and other progressive groups argue its poor communities who often the brunt of water pollution and poor water quality caused by industrial and other runoffs.
“For years, big polluters like the oil and gas industry and their pro-polluter conspirators in Congress have been trying to chip away and gut our bedrock environmental and public health protections in the name of profit for the wealthy few. They are creating water pollution and water crises in their wake, of which low-income communities and communities of color bear the biggest brunt,” said Beth Roach, clean water director for the Sierra Club.