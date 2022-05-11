CALEB HINKLE, 29
OCCUPATION
Gallatin County lumber industry
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
Like many Montanans, I’ve seen first-hand the real impact reckless bureaucratic decision making has on our way of life and was compelled to take action. In the 2021 legislative session I had the opportunity to give a voice to those who have none – like the unborn – when I sponsored the Personhood Amendment (HB 337), protected our traditional Montana way of life (HB 242), cut through and dismantled the red tape strangling Montana industry (HB 158) and empowered individuals’ rights over the whims of unelected bureaucrats (HB 158). I wish to continue this fight.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
Through over a decade of experience working in Montana politics. I have first-hand exposure and experience in decision making on the state legislative level and the federal liaison level. I proudly served the community of Belgrade in the 2021 legislative session, where I championed legislation that protected the lives of the unborn, empower Montana hunting traditions, cut unnecessary red tape and proudly served on the House Taxation Committee as a fierce watchdog for the Montana taxpayer. Prior to Representing HD 68, I worked directly with then-Congressman Gianforte and spent several years helping elect strong conservatives like Congressman Matt Rosendale, as well as a multitude of successful local and state conservative candidates. At the same time, I also proudly served my state and country for six years in the Montana Army National Guard, three of those years in a leadership role as an non-commissioned officer (NCO). For the past several years, in addition to serving you in HD68, I work full time cutting and hauling lumber for our booming Gallatin County building industry at a local lumber yard. I think my extensive experience cuts across all ways of Montana life and provides me with earned perspective to the real issues facing Belgrade.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
The number one challenge facing the district in the next legislative session is balancing and protecting the traditional way of life we all know and love with the unprecedented economic opportunity that has presented us in recent years. The legislature has an obligation and duty to ensure our Montana sons and daughters find opportunity to make a life for themselves in the place they know and love. Supporting economic opportunity, enabling housing attainability, cutting through red tape and protecting our Montana way of life are the issues I’m focused on for the next legislative session.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
Again, the number one challenge facing the Montana legislature is balancing the unprecedented growth with the opportunity for the next generation of Montanans to realize their true potential in the place they call home.
WHAT ELSE DO YOU FEEL IS IMPORTANT FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
Montana is facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities. In this race for HD 68, I am the clear conservative choice for Belgrade voters. With a decade of experience in Montana politics, military service and working alongside everyday Montanans, I am wholly committed to and prepared to take on the hard fights. I will protect the lives of the unborn, I will stand against infringements on our constitutional rights and I will cut through the red tape and Helena bureaucracy.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am an avid student of history, hunt with a flintlock Kentucky Rifle and am a traditional muzzleloading hobbyist.