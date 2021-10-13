OCCUPATION: Senior Vice President with First Security Bank, where I have been for 25 years.
FAMILY: Retired spouse and twin daughters.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am running for office to continue to work on the projects to better our roads and downtown core. There will be at least two new council members and possibly three. We have a new city manager. I can help these new members and manager with my 18 years of experience as Belgrade’s mayor.
WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE WOULD YOU BRING TO THE JOB?
I will bring communication skills, meeting management, and 18 years’ experience.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE CITY?
The most pressing issues are:
1) Affordable housing.
2) Getting the new wastewater treatment plant up and running so we can annex more land and projects into the city.
3) Traffic. We will be putting in an underpass at the corner of Jackrabbit and Main in 3-5 years. A new roundabout will go at the intersection of Cruiser Lane and Dry Creek Road.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
My goals are to help the new council members and the new city manager learn about all that is going on in Belgrade and assist in their transition. I also want to continue to work on the Urban Renewal District plan, as there should be enough money a few years to make improvements in the downtown core. As the city continues to grow, we will analyze whether there is a need for a deputy city manager.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
My wife’s father grew up with Pete Rozelle, the former NFL commissioner. This allowed us to attend four Super Bowls.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.