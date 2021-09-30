Regular readers of the Belgrade News online (www.belgrade-news.com) will notice some changes to the website beginning this week as we ask the community to help support our publication by signing up for a digital subscription.
News articles on the website are migrating to a metered paywall, meaning that after a few free views, we will ask for a subscription of $1 per week for unlimited access. Beginning immediately, the digital “e-edition” of the paper will be accessible only to subscribers.
Starting Nov. 1, full digital access will be offered for free to customers who subscribe to the print edition, which will be delivered via U.S. mail on Thursdays to homes in the 59714 ZIP code. The price of home delivery, including the digital subscription, has been reduced from $84 to $64 per year.
The printed edition of the Belgrade News will continue to be available for free in west valley newsstands, public buildings/libraries, grocery stores, and at various other locations. (For a complete list of locations, please turn to Page A14.)
This is a big change for readers, but we hope you value your local newspaper as much as we appreciate bringing quality journalism to you. For more information or to subscribe, please call Megan at (406) 388-5101 ext. 2.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.