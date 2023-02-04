CORRECTION US China Balloon

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

 Brian Branch

The China spy balloon — that traversed the continental U.S. after going over Montana and U.S. nuclear bases — has come down over South Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon.

The surveillance balloon came down at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Saturday that the spy zeppelin was shot down. He did not give further details.

