In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)
The China spy balloon — that traversed the continental U.S. after going over Montana and U.S. nuclear bases — has come down over South Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon.
The surveillance balloon came down at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Saturday that the spy zeppelin was shot down. He did not give further details.
Eyewitnesses have reported to media and social media that the Chinese airship was shot down by U.S. fighter jets.
Before the take down, the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace between Wilmington, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina as the China spy balloon traverses the continental U.S. and heads toward the Atlantic Ocean.
“The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the U.S. agency announced Saturday.
There was an expectation that the U.S. military would shoot down and try to capture the surveillance balloon when it gets over the ocean. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said Saturday after ignoring questions about the spy airship on Friday.
Biden ordered the shooting down of the balloon Saturday after not shooting the airship down earlier in the week, according to officials and media reports.
Biden and the Pentagon still face criticism from Republicans and others for not shooting the China spy balloon down when it was over the Aleutian Islands and other parts of Alaska or expansive rural areas of Montana.
“Joe Biden has just given the ‘okay’ for Chinese spy balloons to fly all over our nation,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado. (a frequent critic of the Democratic president).
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said there will congressional hearings on the handling of and response to the spy balloon.
Biden knew about the balloon Tuesday, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The Pentagon announced Thursday it was tracking the surveillance blimp after reports and concerns raised in Montana.
The balloon was near Malmstrom Air Force Base which is home to 150 of America’s long-range nuclear missiles.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, is upset with the lack of immediate action from the U.S. administration.
“If it was up to Montanans, the Chinese Communist Party's spy balloon would have been taken out of the sky the moment it entered our sovereign airspace,” Gianforte said.
China’s Foreign Ministry issued a new statement on the surveillance zeppelin Saturday after saying Friday it was a wayward weather surveillance airship.
“Regarding the unintended entry of a Chinese unmanned airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure, the Chinese side has verified it and communicated it to the US side,” the Chinese statement reads. “It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. This is entirely an unexpected situation caused by force majeure and the facts are very clear. China always acts in strict accordance with international law and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We have no intention to violate and has never violated the territory or airspace of any sovereign country. Some politicians and media in the U.S. have hyped it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to that.”