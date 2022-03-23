Traffic may soon move a little faster through Belgrade school zones if a new ordinance preliminarily approved by the city council this week passes its second reading on April 5.
The public will have a chance to comment before the council takes a second vote on the proposed law that would set speed limits in school zones at 20 miles per hour. Many city school zones now are posted at 15 mph.
The proposed ordinance states that the school zone speed limit would be in effect between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session.
The council split its vote 3-2, with Renee Mattimoe and Mike Meis voting against it. Both said they believe the speed limits should remain in effect all year, not just when school is in session.
Mattimoe asserted that changing the speed limit throughout the year would confuse drivers. She added that many children use school properties in the summer when school is not in session.
Before the council voted, two Belgrade residents stated that they, too, would favor keeping the speed zone in effect year-round so that drivers would maintain their habit to drive slower in those areas.
City Manager Neil Cardwell said the intent of the ordinance is to make speed limits consistent throughout the city.
“Our current zoning for school zones aren’t uniform – some are 15 (mph), some are 20,” he told the council.
He said limiting speeds to 15 mph through the summer on some roads is “not working well,” and that the new ordinance would create uniformity in traffic control around the city’s schools.
“This is very common language from the previous state (Texas) that I worked in,” Cardwell added.
He said Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders expressed no concerns when he was consulted about the proposed ordinance.
Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told the council there are “pros and cons” to raising the speed limit in school zones but said a “uniform, across-the-board” policy would help from an enforcement standpoint.
“Unfortunately, the way it is laid out, Jackrabbit Lane is a main thoroughfare from north to south,” Lensing said about the stretch of road with a very long speed zone past Saddle Peak Elementary and Belgrade Middle Schools.
The public hearing on the proposal will be held Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Approved a new noise ordinance for the city, setting limits on “loud and raucous” noise “offensive to the ordinary sensibilities” of residents. The ordinance prohibits sounding of horns and signal devices for “unnecessary and unreasonable” periods of time; playing radios, phonographs or musical instruments to create a disturbance, particularly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.; the use of motor vehicles in a way that creates “loud or unnecessary noises,” such as tire squealing, grinding or rattling; shouting or crying by peddlers; use of drums or loudspeakers to attract attention; and the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers on vehicles. The ordinance does not include restrictions on fireworks, which are covered by an existing city ordinance.
- Approved on first reading R-4 (residential high density) zoning for tracts 3 and 4 of the JLD minor subdivision located south of Weaver Road, east of Collins Road and west of Bolinger Road. The property is currently zoned R-3. A public hearing on change will be held April 5 before the council’s second vote.
- Approved on first reading and set April 5 as the date for a public hearing on a proposed ordinance regarding sale or disposal of obsolete/unusable city property.
The council retreated to executive session to discuss litigation strategy related to construction of the city sewer plant. It became clear last year that the project could not be completed due to higher materials costs, employee shortages and supply chain issues. The city has been in negotiations with the contractor for several months to determine which cost overruns the city may be responsible for. Cardwell told the Belgrade News on Tuesday that “we just need to make sure that … if we are going to release any additional funds to the contractor, it’s well-documented.” Cardwell said he expects the city to be able to answer questions about the negotiations publicly “about 30 days from now.”
The council also discussed in executive session Cardwell’s six-month performance evaluation. Mayor Russ Nelson refused to disclose specific details about the evaluation to the Belgrade News but said Tuesday that the council extended Cardwell’s original three-year employment contract by an additional six months.
“He is doing a good job,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in the city … it’s a busy time, and we’re glad that he’s here.”