Manhattan Potato Festival

A costumed adult and young competitor prepare to square off before Manhattan's Potato Festival Trike Races in 2021.

 ERIN WELLS PHOTOGRAPHY

It's that time of year again – Manhattan spud time.

The 36th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival is set for Aug. 20, with everything just about the same as last year, says festival director Lori Myers.

This festival's potato-centric theme is "No Small Fries.”

Last year, this longtime festival was almost a memory, after the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce decided it couldn't pick it up again after COVID had shut everything down for a year.

They did decide, though, to peel off and take over the Car Show that had always been a part of the Spud Fest. This year the Manhattan Classic Car Show is July 20.

As far as Manhattan potatoes go, local volunteers "picked up the spud," and the 2021 Festival continued without a hitch. And ditto for this year, Myers said.

As for the 2022 Festival, "We've already got 50 food vendors," Myers said, "and we're having the duck race at the end of the day. T-shirts. The 5K Race. The Farmer's Market. It should be the same as last year."

With the growth since the 1950s of the potato seed industry, the Manhattan-Churchill area is the Potato Capital of Montana.

Last year's festival crowd was estimated at over 7,000 and thought to be the largest ever to attend a Spud Fest.

In 2021, festival organizers started an inaugural "Tater Tot Grand Prix Tricycle Race," which even attracted some adults. Over the last year, Myers said, she's heard a lot of interest from "adults who plan to be in the trike race, in costume."

The more the merrier, she said. "Maybe we'll start a new tradition. And we're asking anyone who wants to, to show up in costume. Last year we had a lot of people show up as Mr. Potato Head.”

"String & Things" will return to provide entertainment, and "we're still looking for volunteers, and for sponsors." More than 100 local businesses participated in last year’s raffle.

To contact the Potato Festival, e-mail spudfest2022@yahoo.com or check out the Potato Festival Facebook page.

