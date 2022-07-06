THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
445 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MONTANA
CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN
MEAGHER
IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA
BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL
LIBERTY PONDERA TETON
IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA
BROADWATER GALLATIN JEFFERSON
IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA
LEWIS AND CLARK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT,
BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, BOZEMAN APT, BOZEMAN PASS,
BRADY, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHESTER, CHINOOK, CHOTEAU,
CITY OF BOZEMAN, CONRAD, DEEP CREEK PASS, DUTTON, ELK PARK PASS,
FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS,
HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HEART BUTTE, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS,
KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN,
MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, RAYNESFORD, ROCKY BOY,
ROGERS PASS, RUDYARD, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND,
WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WHITLASH,
WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.
A costumed adult and young competitor prepare to square off before Manhattan's Potato Festival Trike Races in 2021.
It's that time of year again – Manhattan spud time.
The 36th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival is set for Aug. 20, with everything just about the same as last year, says festival director Lori Myers.
This festival's potato-centric theme is "No Small Fries.”
Last year, this longtime festival was almost a memory, after the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce decided it couldn't pick it up again after COVID had shut everything down for a year.
They did decide, though, to peel off and take over the Car Show that had always been a part of the Spud Fest. This year the Manhattan Classic Car Show is July 20.
As far as Manhattan potatoes go, local volunteers "picked up the spud," and the 2021 Festival continued without a hitch. And ditto for this year, Myers said.
As for the 2022 Festival, "We've already got 50 food vendors," Myers said, "and we're having the duck race at the end of the day. T-shirts. The 5K Race. The Farmer's Market. It should be the same as last year."
With the growth since the 1950s of the potato seed industry, the Manhattan-Churchill area is the Potato Capital of Montana.
Last year's festival crowd was estimated at over 7,000 and thought to be the largest ever to attend a Spud Fest.
In 2021, festival organizers started an inaugural "Tater Tot Grand Prix Tricycle Race," which even attracted some adults. Over the last year, Myers said, she's heard a lot of interest from "adults who plan to be in the trike race, in costume."
The more the merrier, she said. "Maybe we'll start a new tradition. And we're asking anyone who wants to, to show up in costume. Last year we had a lot of people show up as Mr. Potato Head.”
"String & Things" will return to provide entertainment, and "we're still looking for volunteers, and for sponsors." More than 100 local businesses participated in last year’s raffle.