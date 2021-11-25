BOZEMAN — A Montana State University Extension educator recently received an award recognizing her commitment to accessible information on legacy and estate planning.
Marsha Goetting received the 2021 Outstanding Individual Community Partner award from AARP Montana for her estate planning webinars. Goetting collaborated with AARP Montana to offer a four-part webinar series that was free and open to the public across the state. Wisdom Wednesdays, as the series was called, reached more than 1,400 people from April to July, according to AARP Montana. Topics she covered include written wills; how beneficiary designations allow Montanans to pass property without probate; whether individuals should give their property away while living or bequeath it after death; and more.
“I am very honored to receive the award from AARP Montana,” said Goetting, who is a family economics specialist for MSU Extension.
Along with Wisdom Wednesdays, Goetting has put on similar webinar series this year, as well as a learn-at-home course intended for people who might not have internet access or a computer. Currently Goetting and AARP Montana are hosting a four-part telephone town hall to reach out to residents in rural areas and those without internet access.
“Marsha has done an outstanding job of creating presentations that distill these often-complicated issues into useful information for the average person,” said Tim Summers, AARP Montana state director.
During the past seven years Goetting has presented more than 500 educational sessions reaching more than 15,000 Montanans with financial and estate planning information. She has received state, regional and national awards for her programs. She is also well known for authoring 48 MontGuide fact sheets in the estate planning area.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.