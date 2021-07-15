THREE FORKS – A good turnout is expected at this weekend’s 2021 Three Forks All School Reunion, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the depot at John Q. Adams Railroad Park.
Registration will be 2-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Look for the canopy and table near the depot. There is no charge to attend the reunion.
The admission fee to the former depot, now better known as the newly restored Railroad and Trident Heritage Center, also will be waived on Friday and Saturday.
A handicapped parking space is located next to the engine at the depot. Parking is available around the Veteran’s Memorial Park and at the school parking lot.
Name tags and bottled water will be provided at registration, but there will be no food vendors at the park. There are several eating establishments on Main Street.
Chairs, tables and picnic tables will be available, but attendees are asked to bring their own chairs if possible. Help setting up tables and chairs will be appreciated.
The reunion coincides with a busy weekend of activities in Three Forks, including the NRA Rodeo, Rodeo Dayz, Parade, Firemen’s Breakfast, Thursday Farmers Market and Thursday night concert at the Rodeo Arena.
Alumni classes are encouraged to make their own class or “decade” floats for the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Line-up for participants starts at 10 a.m.
T-shirts and caps ordered online from Main Street Office can be picked up at the park. The Headwaters Heritage Museum will have more available for purchase in the Gift Shoppe. While there, check out the cool display of school memorabilia.
To help with planning, the Reunion Committee would like to know if you will attend. Please e-mail tfhsreunion@aol.com, call (406) 209-0952, or respond on Facebook. To be placed on the contact list, send your e-mail address, street address or phone number to tfhsreunion@aol.com.