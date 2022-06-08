BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff will host a bear safety event at FWP’s Bozeman office on Wednesday, July 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bear trailer and displays will be set up in the south parking lot in front of the office at 1400 S. 19th Ave.
The event offers bear encounter safety talks on the hour, and participants will have the chance to practice using inert bear spray on a remote-controlled charging bear demonstration. The displays include grizzly bear and black bear full body mounts, skulls, tracks, food storage options, bear spray holsters and more.
FWP staff will be available to discuss bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to handle bear encounters. They will provide in-depth training on how to carry and use bear spray.
This event is family friendly, and everyone is welcome.
Montana is bear country, and most bear encounters are preventable. Black bears are common in most of Montana, and grizzly bears could be seen anywhere west of Billings. Learn what you can do to prevent interactions with bears and how to handle encounters. Preventing conflict with bears is easier than dealing with a bear.
For more information on bear safety and awareness, visit FWP’s page on bears in Montana at go.usa.gov/xFaB6, or visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s website at igbconline.org.