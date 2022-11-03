Belgrade resident Kiley Smieja isn’t quite one in a million — but she’s kinda one in 850,823.
Smieja just got back from last weekend’s 95th Annual FFA (Future Farmers of America) Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was one of 25 Montana FFAers from the state who won the group’s SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) American FFA Degree, the highest award that FFA gives.
And she was the sole FFAer from Belgrade.
Smieja’s project for this award was “Cows. Breeding and marketing,” she told the Belgrade News. “You have to put everything into a certain program, community service, income, etc. and meet all those requirements. And then you get to go to Indianapolis and walk across the stage.”
Nationally, this year membership in FFA was at an all-time high, with 850,823 students enrolled. It’s a school-based, national youth leadership program, with 8,995 chapters in all 50 states.
Before she could get to walking across that national stage, “It was a lot of work,” she said. Smieja had to go through multiple levels of achievement, “the Green Hand Award, then Chapter Degree and State Degree. “Only about 1,000 kids got it. The fact that only 1,000 kids get it is insane.”
Smieja was one of those kids that did both 4-H and FFA.
“I told my mother I wanted to do both,” she said.
How did she get her start in the cattle business?
Smieja now has her own herd of 15-20 Registered Red Angus. It started out with her parents, and “I got my first one when I was two years old and bottle feeding. That was my first cow, At nine I got my first Registered Angus. They are the best. My favorite.”
Why this breed? Because “they are so gentle. My three-year-old little sister can walk up to them and pet them. It’s important to me, that they are so gentle and calm.
“We have a couple outliers, a couple of Black (Angus) but 90 percent of our cattle are Red Angus.”
Smieja is a graduate of Belgrade High School Class of 2020, and a sophomore at Montana State University, working towards a degree in Animal Science. “And I want to keep my cows with me, go through college and keep my cows.”
She has aged out of FFA, where she can still compete, but she’s still in “Collegiate FFA,” and will be a part of the Montana FFA Ag Expo Nov. 10-12 at MSU in Bozeman. That conference will host 1,600 students and 100 FFA state chapters.
“I definitely want to stick with it; go through college and keep my cows.,” Smieja said.
Why did she get into FFA? “My mom did it in high school, and because I’m really shy,” she answered.
Her dream, in the decades to come? “My dream is to have a couple hundred head, in Montana on a ranch here. I want to stay in Montana, and stay connected to kids in FFA and see them thrive.”
Anyone in 4-H or FFA knows it’s a family business. “My folks are super excited,” Smieja said, “and my dad is excited I have a passion like him. And mom is excited I found the cows. She loves the cows.”
Smieja concludes that she is “really grateful for friends and family, and Mr. Gavin (Belgrade’s FFA sponsor).”
Kyle Gavin has been Belgrade High School’s FFA sponsor for going on seven years.
“We are extremely proud of her accomplishments, paving the way for our current members to achieve similar awards,” he said. Belgrade’s FFA program has about 50 members. Gavin thought that Smieja was the sole BHS FFA national winner since circa 2016 when the Konid siblings both won the American FFA Degree.
Kiley is the daughter of Springhill residents Trevor and Cassie Smieja. Her mother is a 2001 graduate of Belgrade High School.