Kiley Smieja

Belgrade’s Kiley Smieja, second from left, is pictured with her parents, Trevor and Cassie, and sister Alexa.

 Photo courtesy of Kiley Smieja

Belgrade resident Kiley Smieja isn’t quite one in a million — but she’s kinda one in 850,823.

Smieja just got back from last weekend’s 95th Annual FFA (Future Farmers of America) Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was one of 25 Montana FFAers from the state who won the group’s SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) American FFA Degree, the highest award that FFA gives.

