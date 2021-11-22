Belgrade High School will be the epicenter of a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 25 from 2-4 p.m.
Nicole Blount, a trustee on the Belgrade School Board and a partner in Blount Bell Real Estate, told the Belgrade News that she and her business partner had been looking for a way to volunteer, and this made sense.
“I’m on the school board, and this was a way to team up with the school and the school board. Our goal this year is to serve 300 meals, and double it next year.”
Because of lingering COVID concerns, this meal will be a “grab-and-go,” she said.
Blount said that there will be signs by the high school pointing people to the front doors on the east side of the school, and volunteers will be outside to give people a drink and a dessert and a meal.
“You can drive up, get your food and go,” she said.
Harrington Pepsi is donating the drinks, and Blount bought 30 homemade apple and pumpkin pies from the high school’s home ec club.
“It’s a fund-raiser for them, so we’re helping them and getting made from scratch pies,” she said.
It’s “first come, first served” until they run out of food, she added.
