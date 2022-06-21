ST. GEORGE, Utah – Sebastian Hotalen of Belgrade, a member of Utah Tech University's Rodeo Club, is hitting the road to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Hotalen said he is "feeling pretty confident" about competing as a bareback rider in Casper, and with good reason. This will be Hotalen's second appearance at the CNFR, after having missed his freshman year due to the pandemic. Additionally, he made it to the National High School Rodeo Finals three times, and in his senior year was named Top 15 out of high schoolers in the world.
Outside of the arena, Hotalen is studying management at Utah Tech and is working toward becoming the first person in his family to earn a college degree.
Utah Tech's low tuition drew him to the university as well, with one of his primary goals being to graduate college without any student loans. "In high school, we always had to turn in our transcripts to be able to rodeo. I've always been very disciplined on having good grades," Hotalen said.
College rodeo comes with its fair share of challenges, however. Hotalen has had a number of injuries, ranging from horses falling on him to being kicked in the head.
"A couple of weekends ago, I went over to Stoneham, Colorado, and rode 10 horses in three days. There were horses falling over and running through the fences," Hotalen said. "I was getting ready on my horse, and there was a hole in the fence. I didn't know if the horse was going to take me right through it. It didn't, but it was kind of exciting, you know?"