A Belgrade man who worked for the local Tire-Rama was arrested for stealing from his employer, pawning what he stole at local pawn shops and doing so with forged paperwork.
Bradley Claire Myett, 29, was charged with third-offense theft and one count of forgery. The incident happened on May 19.
He was picked up June 28 for the probation violation of felony possession of dangerous drugs and the use of methamphetamine. A $50,000 bond was recommended.
***
It was a family disturbance call that started at 10:30 p.m., northeast of Four Corners. At 1 a.m., a second batch of deputies showed up to the scene, where the first bunch had been called back. They said they had investigated an alleged domestic assault and determined one had not taken place. But the man in question, John Roger Campbell, 58, a Bozeman transient, was told that he was trespassing and had to leave, which he refused to do.
Campbell was told repeatedly he had to leave, but he sat on a couch at the address and refused. He was eventually wrestled into compliance and into the back of a patrol car. He was booked into jail for trespass and resisting arrest.
***
A 41-year-old Belgrade man was arrested for a first-offense domestic assault, which resulted in him shoving the victim hard enough to break an open refrigerator door off its hinges. He was held without bail.
***
A Manhattan man was arrested for a domestic assault, for endangering the welfare of a child, and for using unlawful restraint on another adult at the address. The 26-year-old is accused of head-butting one adult and blaming her for starting it and forcing him to "sit on top of her" to "contain her." Much of this went on while the victim was trying to protect a baby, according to the court documents. The man is also accused of punching holes in a wall and ripping a door off its hinges.
The man provided a breath sample, which registered a .293. He was held on no bond.
***
Heads up:
A transient who has been camping out in front of the Haufbrau in Bozeman finally wore out his welcome when he threatened to cut off the head of one of the Haufbrau's bartenders.
According to court documents, Robert Lee Austin Curtis, 36, had reportedly camped out in front of the bar most of the summer. When repeatedly asked to leave, he grabbed one employee and said, "Don't ****ing push me, or I'll ****ing cut your head off," as he waved his fixed blade knife.
He was described as a thin male, with red hair and a red beard, and was arrested on an active warrant. He also threatened one of the arresting officers, saying they would "get a boot in the face.'
He was booked for assault with a weapon, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and assault.