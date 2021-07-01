The Belgrade City Council met Tuesday to look over draft budget numbers for the fiscal year that begins today, but City Manager Ted Barkley said it will be more than a month before a preliminary budget is ready for public hearing and council approval.
Even then, Barkley added, the council should be prepared to consider many budget amendments in the coming months as multiple, as-yet-unknown factors that will influence where to allocate resources have yet to be determined.
Among those is the result of a $14 million bond proposal going to Belgrade voters in September. Dubbed a “one-building” solution by city staffers, passage of the bond would fund construction of a new library and community on West Main Street, allowing the Belgrade Police Department to move out of City Hall and into the current library building, along with the shuffle of various other city departments.
In a letter to the council, Barkley noted that if the bond issue passes, the council will need to amend whatever FY 2021-22 budget it passes in August to accommodate those projects.
The city will start the year with more money in the bank than anticipated, thanks to Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) appropriations, which improved Belgrade’s cash position by about $2.2 million in 2021, according to Barkley.
“I think the appropriate use of these funds may be influenced by whether voters approve the library and community center project in September,” Barkley said. “That will influence quite a few things as far as the way the budget goes.”
In the event it passes, he said, there have been some internal discussions about using CARES funding to renovate the old library and current police department, “so we won’t have to ask taxpayers to do that.”
The ARPA funds, which primarily are to be allotted toward infrastructure projects (including transportation), could be allotted toward projects normally covered by impact fees, thereby preserving those for future projects, Barkley told the council.
“It would be a cool deal if we could apply (ARPA) money to improving the intersection of Cruiser and Dry Creek and preserve some of the resources we have banked for that for other projects, like West Main Street and our share of the (Jackrabbit railroad underpass) project,” Barkley said.
The total draft budget of $36.7 million includes $20 million toward the wastewater treatment plant expansion, though Barkley said the actual amount that will be spent is also a guess at this point.
The draft $3.9 million General Fund budget includes a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for all city employees, though Barkley said the upcoming proposed budget is likely to include some market adjustments that will be recommended after the completion of the compensation study now being finished by consultants and the receipt of tax levy calculations from the Montana Department of Revenue.
Among the capital expenditures penciled out in the draft document are a micropave overlay project on city streets; improvements to City Hall, including the courtroom, new roof, and basement; improvements at Lewis and Clark Park, including installation of restrooms and paving of the north parking lot; purchase of two new police cars and a code enforcement vehicle; and a virtual reality police training system.