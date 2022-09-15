Since softball was introduced to Manhattan High School as a Montana High School Association sanctioned sport in 2018, the team has played its games at Taylor Park.
This spring, thanks to the effort of community members and local businesses, Manhattan will have its own field on school grounds. Located directly west of the high school on a portion of 36 acres the district owns, the field is expected to be completed in early October, according Mark Doherty and Travis Kabalin, who are among the many volunteers who have spearheaded the construction.
“We call it our field of dreams,” said Doherty.
Doherty and Kabalin each have a daughter on the high school team and have been coaching rec and travel ball for about a decade. They’ve been instrumental in the development of softball in Manhattan.
“Softball’s blowing up here,” Doherty said. “It was nothing for a while and now it’s really going.”
For the past five years (including the canceled 2020 season due to the worldwide pandemic) the high school team has been sharing the primary field at Taylor Park. When that partnership began with the Manhattan Softball Association there were just two rec teams — now there are seven as well as three travel teams.
The 10U travel team won the state championship this past summer, the first-ever title for a Manhattan team.
A secondary field at Taylor Park was cleaned up for use three years ago, but the need for a permanent field for the high school became a priority.
“The big push on all of this, and if we were going to say the message that we’d want to send, would be it’s a massive community output to make Taylor Park better, add the second field, and do this,” said Kabalin. “The school’s really not paying for this. It’s youth softball and it’s all these businesses and all of these moms and dads and kids that come out here.”
Doherty and Kabalin estimated that the cost to build the new field is more than $200,000. More than a dozen businesses have donated materials or equipment, and volunteers have been for the most part constructing the field.
“You’ve probably got a $200,000 project that is not going to cost anybody anything more than what they’ve already paid taxes for or whatever they’ve done,” said Kabalin. “Nobody’s asked anybody — tax payer — to pay more to make this happen.”
The Manhattan Softball Association contributed $10,000 with the understanding that its youth teams would get to use the field after the high school season, while a nameplate fundraiser generated $18,000 in just six days through social media.
“It blew up,” said Doherty. “People are just wanting to support it and kind of a neat way to do it.”
The school district is contributing to the cost of the backstop fencing to each dugout, irrigation and pump house, engineering, and an access road to the field. That adds up to about $65,000-$70,000, Superintendent Brian Ayers said.
“We would not be building a softball field without the community partners. There would be no softball field. We would continue to use the city field because there’s no budget for construction of a new field. We just don’t have the funds available to do that,” Ayers said. “So this has just been an amazing effort by a fairly significant group in our community.”
Initial grading began in June with a big push in mid-August to get it actually looking like a field. More than 1,200 yards of topsoil was laid to form the infield.
The field will include two dugouts and four-foot fencing along the first and third base lines. The outfield fence will be six-foot tall.
The cement dugouts will be painted white and adorned with Manhattan’s mascot and colors as well as the nameplates. There will be bleacher seating for home and visiting fans, a scoreboard and (hopefully) lighting will be added down the road.
“After traveling throughout the state we kind of took the best of what we could afford from everything we saw,” said Kabalin.
“We just knew that we wanted to make this as nice as we possibly can with the kind of the volunteer effort that we have to us and the limited dollars we really have available,” added Doherty. “We knew we wanted nice block dugouts. We knew we wanted to do it right … it’s going to be pretty pleasing when we’re done.”
The goal is to have everything complete within the next few weeks with the installation of the outfield sod among the last things to be done.
“We’re on a tight table,” said Doherty. “Our goal is to have our dirt down next. Dugouts roofing done, get the dirt down, sod’s coming in at the end of September early October. Water the heck out of it, let it go dormant, and go in to winter. And the fence guy is going to come finish up when all that’s going on. So that’s our final push.”
“If we do all that,” added Kabalin, “which we’ve kind of said we’re going to make happen, these girls will be playing on it in the spring.”
The long-range goal is to eventually add a second softball field as part of larger facilities plan that would also include a new football field and track. Manhattan currently has a dirt track and the high school team travels to Belgrade to practice on a synthetic track.
“Eventually we would like to be able to do that. But right now it’s going to take another community effort like this to get there,” said Ayers. “Either that or we’re going to have to take the track that we currently have and just make some major renovations to our current football field and facility.”
For now, there is plenty of excitement as construction of the field gets closer to completion, and plenty of pride among the community.
“You can not say enough about what this community has done to make this happen,” said Kabalin. “That’s the number one thing, everybody involved has been so awesome.”