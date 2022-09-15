Since softball was introduced to Manhattan High School as a Montana High School Association sanctioned sport in 2018, the team has played its games at Taylor Park.

This spring, thanks to the effort of community members and local businesses, Manhattan will have its own field on school grounds. Located directly west of the high school on a portion of 36 acres the district owns, the field is expected to be completed in early October, according Mark Doherty and Travis Kabalin, who are among the many volunteers who have spearheaded the construction.

Tags

Recommended for you