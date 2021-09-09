After taking a break due to the pandemic, the Belgrade Bloomers garden club is resuming regular meetings. Pictured is a pollinator garden the group installed in Lewis & Clark Park in 2019. The club’s mission is to educate members about horticulture and support community beautification.
The Belgrade Bloomers Garden Club will resume its monthly meetings on the second Monday of every month, September through June, at the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce offices, 10 Main St., at 6:30 p.m.
Jennifer Weiss will be the featured speaker on Sept. 13. She will open with a PowerPoint presentation on the Fascinating Origins of Flower Names. She also will be available to answer questions about your garden – pests, drought conditions, harvest timing, and any gardening problems you encountered this year.
Weiss was named Member of the Year by the Montana Nursery & Landscape Association in 2008 and has consulted with gardeners throughout the Gallatin Valley while developing her business, Gardening Under the Big Sky. She has recently taught at the MSU Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology Department.
Everyone is welcome. Bring a friend or neighbor and let’s get social!
