BOZEMAN – Montana State University architecture professor Ralph Johnson has built a five-decade-long career on the philosophy that the essence of his profession is not about building, it is about creatively serving humanity. Johnson will talk about architecture’s link to community and how that applies to a booming Bozeman in his 2022 Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series talk, “Creativity and Community,” set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the Hager Auditorium of the Museum of the Rockies. The event is free and open to the public.
Johnson, who is the director of the MSU School of Architecture in the College of Arts and Architecture, is a professional of varied interests that have ranged from community planning to directing MSU’s award-winning Community Design Center. He also has an active private practice that has been involved in groundbreaking community design here and across the country. Johnson said that the Bozeman community faces a challenging yet important time as it faces unprecedented growth and resulting escalating housing prices.
“It’s going to take a creative effort,” to address the complications of unprecedented local growth, Johnson said. “Why can’t we control sprawl? The key is getting people to say they believe in (guiding it).”
Johnson’s philosophy has developed during a broad portfolio of community design projects in New York, Kansas City and Phoenix. Johnson is also a master teacher who still inspires students to become involved in such issues as solving the area’s housing for the homeless and designs for affordable housing for rural teachers. Johnson has also had a hand in some notable local design innovations including helping with creation of the city’s sign ordinance and design guidelines, North Seventh Avenue master planning, and work on affordable housing and housing for the homeless.
“Ralph is an inspiring architect and leader who has always been open to embracing big ideas and tackling seemingly insurmountable challenges,” said Royce Smith, dean of the College of Arts and Architecture. “He consistently encourages our students to humanize their skills and talents—instilling in them a forward-focused charge to leave the world better than they found it.”
Born into a military family, Johnson lived in communities across the country from Maine to Sacramento and international locations including Denmark, Germany and France. Johnson was a state sprint champion while attending high school near Dayton, Ohio, and attended the University of Kansas on a football scholarship, playing defensive back and running back for the Jayhawks. First an engineering major, he quickly learned that architecture offered more of the creativity he was looking for. While an undergrad he attended summer student design studios in Nebraska and Oklahoma then enrolled in Columbia University’s graduate program in architecture. There he studied under some innovators in modern as well as postmodern design.
“I found in architecture a way of life,” Johnson said. “When I was working on a project the hours just flew by. I still tell students in first year that they will either love architecture and find time is valueless, or they will not be engaged.”
While in New York as a graduate student Johnson worked on a few notable projects, including the redesign for Battery Park West and a revitalization of Times Square. Johnson said he and his wife, Hillary, both loved the excitement of Manhattan, but found the high cost of living untenable. They looked west, and Johnson took a job at a firm in Phoenix and began teaching architecture classes at Arizona State University.
While in Phoenix, Johnson worked on a design of a pedestrian-friendly community that also impacted his thoughts of workable design. He teamed with interior designers, architects and city council members to design Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 1973. Smith pointed out that so solid were Johnson’s plans about the future of plane movements, passenger circulation and traffic flow that his designs served the metropolitan area for nearly 50 years before they were extensively renovated. Smith recalled that on a recent trip with students to explore the relationship between art and airports, Johnson looked up at the redesigned concourse and said, “Those are my beams!” In a similar urban-focused manner, he also worked on a community development project in Kansas City. After a few years in the Phoenix area, the Johnsons looked to the Pacific Northwest and found themselves in Bozeman in 1986 when he joined the MSU School of Architecture.
“It was the smallest place that I had ever lived in my life,” Johnson said of moving to Bozeman. Yet, both Johnsons developed roots in the community, Hillary beginning a long career teaching in Bozeman elementary schools and Ralph at MSU. Johnson also connected with Bob Hawks, who was then the mayor of Bozeman, who asked Johnson for help with zoning and other city ordinances. Together, Johnson and Hawks developed the Bozeman signage ordinance. Once controversial, it has since become a national model on how to maintain an attractive visual landscape.
Early in his time at MSU, then President Bill Tietz and Saul Benjamin, who was the director of MSU’s honors program and knew of Johnson’s work at Columbia, asked Johnson to become involved with honors. Johnson was asked to develop MSU’s best students into successful recipients of national student awards, starting what has become a nationally recognized effort to develop talent. When Benjamin left, Johnson became director of honors and helped launch an era of MSU award winners in the early 1990s, starting MSU’s long successful run of Goldwater Scholarship recipients. During the era, MSU students became successful as first team USA Today’s Academic All Americans and Rhodes Scholars.
“I have always been able to write well and had a good sense about mentoring students’ applications,” Johnson said. He also was able to spot and develop excellence in student resumes. “It is having an empathy for what a student wanted.”
Johnson said he missed teaching in his profession and after a time directing honors moved back to architecture. In the 1990s he became director of the School of Architecture’s Community Design Center that took on community design projects throughout Montana in communities not able to afford an architect or designer. During his decade of directing the center, it worked on 40-plus projects in every region of the state and communities including Browning, Deer Lodge, Great Falls, Red Lodge and Wibaux. .
“It goes back to creativity and how to find that part of a community project,” Johnson said. “Where does an idea fit into the wider look at higher needs? That’s where excellence resides.”
From 2008 to 2011 Johnson also worked as the director of the MSU-based Burton K. Wheeler Center for Public Policy bringing important topics and experts to discuss them to Bozeman and to Montana.
In private practice, Johnson helped initiate the design of Bozeman’s Valley West community. He and his students have also worked to study and encourage accessory dwelling units, or A.D.U’s, in Bozeman and have worked with the city to loosen restrictions that have made their construction and permitting difficult. He worked to spearhead a design project for tiny homes in Bozeman that could be used to house the area’s homeless. Several design elements have been incorporated into a new HRDC Housing First Village project now being built on Wheat Drive.
Johnson said creative solutions to growth through planning require community-wide commitment. He said even in a population of diverse opinions, he does believe there is a common ground that could be the basis for wise solutions, and that area of agreement is love of the area’s landscape. Access to local trails, streams, mountains and the preservation of open space and agriculture are everyone’s dream as a resident of Gallatin Valley, but this requires a change in the way we have done things in the past, he said.
“Getting residents to change their minds is difficult,” Johnson said. “The only way people change is if they can see that the conditions of their life will be better. That is the role of the architect.”
The Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series features free, public talks that recognize outstanding MSU faculty for their creative scholarship and leadership. Faculty presenting in the series speak on the inspirations for their work in talks aimed at both professionals and the public. A full schedule of lectures for the 2021-2022 academic year is available at montana.edu/news/21447.