The library board is scheduled to meet on June 28 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult Services
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities, Kick Off Party on June 13
Our Summer Reading Program for this year is Oceans of Possibilities! You can log your reading for a chance to win prizes or join us for programs both at the library or at the Belgrade Community Market this summer. Pick up reading logs starting June 1 or join us for our kickoff party on June 13 at 10 a.m. Learn more at belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading. Program is for all ages.
Seed Library + Gardening Class
Through our Belgrade Blooms Seed Library, we offer seeds free to the community and tools will be available for checkout. Our last gardening class is June 2 from 6-7 p.m. It will be on Home Composting with YES Compost. Visit belgradelibrary.org/seed-library for more information.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place outside, weather permitting. Otherwise, it will be in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, June 27 from 1-2:30 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is The Friday Night Knitting Club by Kate Jacobs. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
4th Thursday Book Club, June 23 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
This book club happens every fourth Thursday of the month for discussion, opinion-sharing, refreshments and fun. This month’s selection is “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon LIVE, June 16 from 2-3:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.
LIVE! This month’s Crafternoon is in person again. Pat Hamlin of Bozeman Art Museum will be leading us through Painting on Fabric. For more information and RSVP your spot head to belgradelibrary.org/crafternoon.
Annual Summer Book Sale, June 8-10 during library’s open hours
The Belgrade Community Library Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale from June 8-10. The book sale will be open during the library’s open hours. All the proceeds will go toward the purchase of new books for the library.
Author Night: Glacier National Park, June 28 from 6-7 p.m.
Join us for an Author Night as we hear from Hugh Ginell, author of The Father of Glacier National Park (2020). He will give a first-person presentation where he impersonates his cousin, George Bird Grinell, in costume. He will use words from Bird’s daily field journals and published articles. He will follow the presentation with a book signing.
Youth Services
Take home STEAM Kits and STEAM Minicamps, June 20-22 from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.
Every Monday, we are providing take home STEAM kits for kids. Each week the new kits will relate to a different topic within the scope of STEAM. In addition to the kits, we are hosting STEAM Mini-Camps throughout the summer! The first mini-camp is June 20-22 from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. each day. To learn more about the take home kits, head to belgradelibrary.org/steam. To register for the mini-camps head to belgradelibrary.org/camps.
Family Storytime, Tuesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Starting June 7, for the summer, we are hosting Family Storytime. It will be designed for kids of all ages. More details at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in April:
Picture and Board Books
There was an Old Astronaut Who Swallowed the Moon! by Lucille Colandro
There was an Old Mermaid who Swallowed a Shark! by Lucille Colandro
Luke and Lottie: Spring is Here! by Ruth Wielockx
The Passover Guest by Susan Kusel
The Museum of Everything by Lynne Perkins
The Potty Story by Agnes Green
Juvenile Fiction
Get Well, Eva by Rebecca Elliott
Eva’s New Pet by Rebecca Elliott
Eva at the Beach by Rebecca Elliott
Storm on Snowbelle Mountain by Rebecca Elliott
Bo and the Merbaby by Rebecca Elliott
The Goblin Princess by Rebecca Elliott
A Darkening of Dragons by Seth Patrick
YA Fiction
The Rumor Game by Sona Charaipotra
Reclaim the Stars
Blood like Magic by Liselle Sambury
Gallant by Victoria Schwab
Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Angel Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Wale Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Great White Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Mako Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Blue Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Hammerhead Shark by Jenna Lee Gleisner
Manatees by Mari C. Schuh
Non-Fiction
Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown
The Total Fly Fishing Manual by Joe Cermele
The Intentional Father: A Practical Guide... by Jon Tyson
Canyon Cookery: A Gathering of Recipes & Recollections from Montana’s Scenic Bridger Canyon
The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! by Ree Drummond
Digital Detox by Molly DeFrank
Rewild Your Garden by Frances Tophill
Fiction
Crimson Summer by Heather Graham
Girls of Flight City by Lorraine Heath
Sister Stardust: a novel by Jane Green
Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Zhang
Portrait of a Thief: a novel by Grace D. Li
A Family Affair by Robyn Carr
The Candy House: a novel by Jennifer Egan
Large Print
Boss of Barbed Wire by Barry Cord
Crimson Summer by Heather Graham
The Violent Storm by William W. Johnstone
Riders of the Dawn: A Western Duo by Louis L’Amour
The Lady’s Mine by Francine Rivers
Until Leaves Fall in Paris: A Novel by Sarah Sundn
A Safe House by Stuart Woods
DVDs
Death on the Nile
Dog
The Green Knight
Marry Me
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Uncharted
The Good Fight Season 5
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!