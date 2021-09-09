The library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Adult Services
n Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry
Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga
n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features dryer vent pumpkins! We’re changing it up for the rest of the year and registration is no longer required. Stop by the library to pick up your kit starting Sept. 9. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they’re gone. Generously sponsored by One Valley Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. More information: belgradelibrary.org/sep-crafternoon
n Low-Impact Cardio
Join Kathleen for a low-impact cardio workout on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 13, in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers. Registration is not required. More information: belgradelibrary.org/cardio
n OLLI at MSU Community Event: Antarctica’s Weddell Seal, Sept. 16
Jay Rotella, a professor in the Department of Ecology at MSU, will provide an overview of the life of Earth’s southernmost mammal, the Weddell seal, which lives year-round in Antarctica. He will describe how the population has fared over the past 40 years and discuss prospects for the population in the years ahead. Join us at the library in the Milesnick meeting room at 5:30 for refreshments and social time. The talk will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is not required but encouraged. Visit belgradelibrary.org/fall-olli for more information. Generously sponsored by First Interstate Bank and the Belgrade Community Library Foundation.
n BMAB Book Club, Sept. 20 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club at the Belgrade Community Library. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature Pie by Sarah Weeks. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
n 4th Thursday Book Club, Sept. 23 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
n Banned Books Week Trivia, Sept. 29 at Bar 3 BBQ
Learn about banned books and compete in a trivia challenge. Team registration starts at 5:30 and trivia starts at 6:15. This event is put on in partnership with partner libraries and hosted by Bar 3 BBQ in Belgrade.
Youth Services
n Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.
n Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For Children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n Kid’s Art Club, Sept. 10 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
n Family Yoga, Sept. 13, 20, & 27 – 4 p.m.
Relaxing, outdoor yoga for the whole family held afterschool for parents to come with their children. More information at belgradelibrary.org/family-yoga.
n ASL Storytime, Sept. 14 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n TAG Scavenger Hunt, Sept. 14 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
All teens are welcome. Indoor/Outdoor challenge to locate items in and around the library. Bring friends and work as a team or separately More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
n Lego Club, Sept. 17 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego
n Family STEAM Night: STEAM Stations, Sept. 21 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Cycle through multiple activities to learn about different aspects of science and technology. Open to children of all ages and their families. Dinner provided with registration. Signup and more information at www.belgradelibrary.org/steam.
n Kids’ Open Board Game Time, Sept. 24 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open gaming time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/boardgames.
n Kids’ Art with Bozeman Art Museum, Sept. 28
Structured art lesson for children from Kindergarten to grade 2. 10-11:30 a.m. Structured art lesson for children from Grade 3 to Grade 6: 12-1:30 p.m.
Signups and more information at www.belgradelibrary.org/kids-art.
n TAG Business Meeting, Sept. 28 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
All teens are welcome. Provide input on the library including planning future teen events. Participation counts as volunteer hours. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
August new collection items
n Non-Fiction
The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter by Kai Bird
American Marxism by Mark R. Levin
The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginning of England 400-1066 by Marc Morris
Long-term Care: How to Plan and Pay for it by J. L. Matthews
What Cats Want by Yuki Hattori
Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River by John N. Maclean
The Grizzly in the Driveway by Robert Chaney
Fiction
The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin
Roll by Kevin J. Anderson
The Space Between Two Deaths by Jamie Yourdan
Home Sweet {Tiny} Home by Melody Carlson
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
Did I Say You Could Go by Melanie Gideon
The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny
Large Print
Trouble in Peaceful Valley by Barry Cord
Like Cats and Dogs by Kate McMurray
Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny
The Stolen Stallion by Max Brand
The Woman With the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff
The Moonglow Sisters by Lori Wilde
The Golden Hour by Beatriz Williams
Audiobooks
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict
The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore
The Shadow by James Patterson
All Things Left Wild by James Wade
Golden Girl by Elin Hildebrand
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!