The library board is scheduled to meet on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open HoursOpen Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult ServicesSeed Library + Gardening Classes starting Earth Day, Friday, April 22
We are launching the Belgrade Blooms Seed Library on Earth Day, Friday, April 22! Seeds will be offered free to the community, and tools will be available for checkout. We will also be housing four gardening classes this spring with local experts. The first class will be on Gardening 101 and take place on April 28.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, April 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is the continuation of Eragon by Christopher Paolini. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
4th Thursday Book Club, April 28 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
This book club happens every fourth Thursday of the month for discussion, opinion-sharing, refreshments and fun. This month’s selection is The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits starting April 14
Take-home kits will provide everything needed to create Hoop Wreaths. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/apr-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve. Pick one up before we run out!
Free Tax Help by Appointment – last day is April 11
HRDC VITA is back to help with 2021 tax returns! Between Feb. 2 and April 11, 2022, HRDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service can assist people with their taxes. Schedule an appointment by calling (406) 585-4848. Appointments can be scheduled for Mondays from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. at the library.
Youth ServicesSave the Date: Solar System Walk & Lunar Eclipse Family Event on Sunday, May 15
On Sunday, May 15, we will host a Solar System Walk in our community where community members can walk a scaled-down version of our solar system. Later that evening we will also host a Lunar Eclipse viewing event. More details to come!
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For Children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories, followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. Head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime for more details.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared toward preschoolers, followed by a craft and socialization period. For more information head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Special Preschool Storytime, April 8 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Join us as we host local author and illustrator Santral Lusin as she reads her book Cloud, Your Burps Are Loud. Same time and day of the week. For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime will be followed by a craft and socialization period.
Building a Learner, April 5 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. To learn more head to belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Kid’s Science Club, April 1 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Kid’s Art Club, April 8 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. For more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
ASL Storytime, April 12 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. For more details head to belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Family STEAM Night, April 21 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Come join us as we host Family STEAM Night. This month will be focused on food science. Dinner will be provided for registered attendees. For more information and to register head to belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Lego Club, April 15 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. To receive more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/lego.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in February:
Picture and Board Books
You’re My Little Sunshine by Nicola Edwards
Bumblebee Grumblebee by David Elliot
The Berenstain Bears Meeting the Easter Bunny by Mike Berenstain
I Love You with All of My Hearts by Lindsay Bonilla
Hello, Baby!: I’m Your Mom by Eve Bunting
I Am Golden by Eva Chen
Everything Will Be OK by Anna Dewdney
Juvenile Fiction
The Super Spy by Brenda Gurr
A Tale of Three Sisters by Anika Fajardo
Dragon Fury by Lisa McMann
The Supernatural Society by Rex Ogle
Solimar: The Sword of the Monarchs by Pam Munoz Ryan
The Weeping Tide by Amanda Foody
YA Fiction
The Rumor Game by Sona Charaipotra
Reclaim the Stars by Zoraida Cordova
Blood like Magic by Liselle Sambury
Gallant by Victoria Schwab
Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures by Clare Fieseler
Laugh-out-Loud Jokes for Kids by Rob Elliot
Non-Fiction
The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit by John V. Petrocelli
You Were Made for This Moment by Max Lucado
Baby Steps Millionaires by Dave Ramsey
The Bald Eagle by Jack E. Davis
Women in White Coats by Olivia Campbell
The Sourdough Whisperer by Elaine Boddy
History of Montana in 101 Objects
Fiction
The Houseboat: A Novel by Dane Bahr
Woman on Fire: A Novel by Lisa Barr
Wild Irish Rose by Rhys Bowen
Bitter Roots by Ellen Crosby
The Silent Sisters by Robert Dugoni
The Paris Apartment: A Novel by Lucy Foley
Angels of the Pacific: A Novel of World War II by Elise Hooper
Large Print
Reminder of Him: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
The Tobacco Wives: A Novel by Adele Myers
Wish You Were Here: A Novel by Jodi Picoult
Bushwack by Richard S. Wheeler
Hadley & Grace: A Novel by Suzanne Redfearn
The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
The Words We Whisper by Mary Ellen Taylor
DVDs
Eternals
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
House of Gucci
King Richard
Redeeming Love
All Creatures Great & Small #2
Doctor Who #13
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!