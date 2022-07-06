(406) 388-4346
The library board is scheduled to meet on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open HoursOpen Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult Services
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place outside, weather permitting. Otherwise, it will be in the library’s meeting room.
Author Night: Yellowstone National Park, July 13 from 6-7 p.m.
Join us for an Author Night as we hear from Bruce Gourley, author of Historic Yellowstone National Park. He will be joined by Sandy Hilderman, author of Into the Flames. We will have copies of these books for giveaway and signing after the event.
Adult Crafternoon LIVE and Take-Home Kits, July 14 from 2-3:30 p.m.
We have Take-Home Kits and Crafternoon LIVE this month! For July we are doing DIY Terrariums with the option to do them from home or with us on July 14. For more information and RSVP for the in-person event head to belgradelibrary.org/crafternoon.
Mobile Health Screening & Services on July 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
At the Belgrade Library we are partnering with Bozeman Health’s Healthcare Connections and their mobile health screenings and services. Join us on Wednesday, 7/6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the library. For more information, head to belgradelibrary.org/calendar-of-events.
BMAB Book Club, July 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is Deerfield Unvisited by Kenneth McCulloch. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
4th Thursday Book Club, July 28 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
This book club happens every 4th Thursday of the month for discussion, opinion-sharing, refreshments and fun. This month’s selection is We Band of Angels by Elizabeth M. Norman. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Youth ServicesSummer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities & LEGO Event, July 15 from 2-3 p.m.
Our Summer Reading Program for this year is Oceans of Possibilities! You can log your reading for a chance to win prizes or join us for programs both at the library or at the Belgrade Community Market this summer. Pick up reading logs and stop by on July 15 from 2-3 p.m. for a Summer Reading LEGO Event with special guest Curtis Mork. Learn more at belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading. Program is for all ages.
Belgrade Library at the Community Market, Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.
Every week from June 30-Sept. 1, the library will have a booth set up with an activity for the community to enjoy! Be sure to head the Belgrade Community Market and come say hi!
STEAM Minicamps & Take-home STEAM Kits, July 11-13 & 25-27 from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.
Every Monday, we are providing take home STEAM kits for kids. Each week the new kits will relate to a different topic within the scope of STEAM. In addition to the kits, we are hosting STEAM Mini-Camps throughout the summer with two in July! To learn more about the take home kits head to belgradelibrary.org/steam. To register for the mini-camps head to belgradelibrary.org/camps.
Writing Camp on Aug. 1-3 from 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Local author & illustrator Santral Lusin will lead you through writing and drawing your own story through this three-day camp! RSVP at belgradelibrary.org/writing.
Learn to Dance: Dance Class for Ages 7-12 on Wednesdays, Aug. 10, 17 & 24
Mark your calendars! We are hosting a dance class for ages 7-12 for three Wednesdays They will happen on Aug. 10, 17, & 24. RSVP at belgradelibrary.org/dance.
Special Family Storytimes, Tuesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
For the summer, we are hosting Family Storytime. In the month of July, we will have a handful of special storytimes in addition to our regularly scheduled ones. On July 5 we will have a diving storytime. On July 19, we will have a stormy storytime. Then on July 26, we will hear from a local author with a lobster-themed storytime. It will be designed for kids of all ages. More details at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Teen Advisory Board (TAG) – Game Day on June 19 at 1 p.m.
TAG is hosting a game day at Lewis and Clark Park on June 19 at 1 p.m. Bring your water guns, nerf guns and marshmallow guns to the park for an epic showdown. TAG events are open to any teens ages 12-18 or students grades 6-12 during the 2022-23 school year.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in July:
Picture and Board Books
Our Playground Rules! By K. George
The Blur by Minh Lê
Blippo & Beep by Sarah Weeks
Look What I Found at the Beach by Moira Butterfield
Winnie-the-Pooh’s 123 by A.A. Milne
Sharky McShark by Alison Murray
Juvenile Fiction
Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest by Max Brallier
The Tower of Time by Lincoln Peirce
The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race by Max Brallier
Hilo by Judd Winick
Max & the Midnights by Lincoln Peirce
Battle of the Bodkins by Lincoln Peirce
Fire on the Mountain by Pamela McDowell
YA Fiction
The Rumor Game by Sona Charaipotra
Reclaim the Stars
Blood like Magic by Liselle Sambury
Gallant by Victoria Schwab
Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Oceanarium by Loveday Trinick
Sharks by Carlee Jackson
Ocean Animals for Kids by Bethanie Hestermann
What was the Vietnam War? by Jim O’Connor
Superpowered: Transform Anxiety into Courage, Confidence and Resilience by Renee Jain
U.S. History: A Do-It-Yourself Study Guide by Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
Our Planet by Stacy McAnulty
Non-Fiction
Bitcoin by Peter Kent
Half Baked Harvest Every Day by Tieghan Gerard
This Must be the Place by Rachael Ray
This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin
Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff by Matt Paxton
World’s Fittest Cookbook by Ross Edgley
Outdoor Kids in an Inside World by Steven Rinella
Fiction
The Murders at Fleat House by Lucinda Riley
Old Cowboys Never Die by William W. Johnstone
Eyes of the Void by Adrian Tchaikovsky
A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
Tom Clancy’s Op-Center by Jeff Rovin
All the Seas of the World by Guy Gavriel Kay
Mid-air: Two Novellas by Victoria Shorr
Large Print
Dog Eat Dog by David Rosenfelt
Tender is the Bite by Spencer Quinn
It’s a Wonderful Woof by Spencer Quinn
Prairie Fire by William W. Johnstone
Nothing to Lose by Judith A. Jance
Missing and Endangered by Judith A. Jance
The Hotel Nantucket: A Novel by Elin Hildebrand
DVDs
Turning Red
Last Kingdom Season 5
Secrets of Dumbledore
Titans Seasons 1 & 2
Nightmare Alley
A Journal for Jordan
Young Rock Season 1
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!