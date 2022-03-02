The library board is scheduled to meet on March 22 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open HoursOpen Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult ServicesOLLI at MSU Event: Montana State Parks with Pat Doyle from 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Come hear from Pat Doyle as he presents on Montana State Parks on March 10. Event will be hosted by the Belgrade Community Library and OLLI at MSU. RSVP at belgradelibrary.org/olli-spring-2022.
Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes!
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.
4th Thursday Book Club, March 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
This book club happens every 4th Thursday of the month for discussion, opinion-sharing, refreshments and fun. This month’s selection is “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
BMAB Book Club, March 28 from 1-2 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is Eragon by Christopher Paolini. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits starting March 10
Take-home kits will provide everything needed to create Spring Gnomes. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/mar-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve. Pick one up before we run out!
Free Tax Help by Appointment starting Feb. 2-April 11
HRDC VITA is back to help with 2021 tax returns! Between Feb. 2 and April 11, 2022, HRDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service can assist people with their taxes. Schedule an appointment by calling (406) 585-4848. Appointments can be scheduled for Mondays from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. at the library.
Youth ServicesGet Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For Children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. Head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime for more details.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. For more information head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner, March 1 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. To learn more head to belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Kid’s Science Club, March 4 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Kid’s Art Club, March 11 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. For more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
ASL Storytime, March 8 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. For more details head to belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Family STEAM Night, March 31 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Come join us as we host Family STEAM Night. STEAM Education is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics. Dinner will be provided for registered attendees. For more information and to register head to belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Lego Club, March 18 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. To receive more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/lego.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in February:
Picture and Board Books
Friendly Frenzy by Tedd Arnold
New Tricks for the Old Dog by Jane Yolen
A Difficult Thing by Silvia Vecchini
The Tiny Star by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros
Uni the Unicorn in the Real World by Paris Rosenthal
Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker by Jan Brett
My Room in the Zoo by Jerry Ruth
Juvenile Fiction
Missing Okalee by Laura Ojeda Melchor
The Chosen One by Bruce L. Smith
Dragon Slayers by Lisa McMann
The Stolen Slippers by Melissa De la Cruz
The Emerald Gate by Mark Siegel
Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey
Stuntboy, In the Meantime by Jason Reynolds
YA Fiction
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
City of the Dead by James Patterson
You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen McManus
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Protest: A History of Social Movements in America by Stuart A. Kallen
Collateral Damage: The Mental Health Effects of the Pandemic by Carla Mooney
Joe Biden: 46th US President by Stephen Currie
Great Battles for Boys: WW2 in Europe by Joe Giorello
Great Battles for Boys by Joe Geiorello
Great Battles for Boys: WW2 in the Pacific by Joe Giorello
Racial Injustice: Rage, Protests and Demands for Change by Hal Marcovitz
Non-Fiction
Radical Nation by Sean Spicer
A Plague Upon Our House by Scott W. Atlas
Was It Worth It? By Doug Peacock
Gastro Obscura by Cecily Wong
The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
Plandemic by Mikki Willis
Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
Fiction
Steal by James Patterson
Ever Constant by Tracie Peterson
The Lady’s Mine: A Novel by Francine Rivers
Death of a Green-Eyed Monster by M.C. Beaton
Foundation of Love by Amy Clipston
Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner
Sierra Six by Mark Greaney
Large Print
The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis
The Midnight Lock by Jeffery Deaver
The Unknown by Heather Graham
The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story by James Patterson
Hadley & Grace: A Novel by Suzanne Redfearn
The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
The Words We Whisper by Mary Ellen Taylor
DVDs
This is Us Season 4
Heartland Season 13
Venom
Stillwater
Last Man Standing Season 9
Pig
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!